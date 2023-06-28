Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 08:15

Jenny Greene announced for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Having just sold out her Live at the Marquee show, Jenny will team up again with visual artist and DJ Ant, of Generic People, for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.
DJ Jenny Greene will return to Cork for this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

John Bohane

DJ Jenny Greene will return to Cork for this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival for a night of dance music in Cork City Hall on Saturday, October 28.

Jenny Greene has been at the forefront of the Irish dance music scene for 20 years, since she started out at the age of 17 as a dance music columnist, radio presenter, and DJ.

Her Saturday night dance show Electric Disco on RTÉ 2FM has been a mainstay for Irish clubbers for the past 15 years, leading to an album release in 2009.

Jenny regularly performs to sell-out crowds, at both arenas and festivals, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Having just sold out her Live at the Marquee show, Jenny will team up again with visual artist and DJ Ant, of Generic People, for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Their show has been a huge highlight of the jazz festival, having sold out for the last four years.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, June 29, at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie.

