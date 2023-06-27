Cork's Denise O'Sullivan gets huge turnout for World Cup glory trail send off

HUNDREDS of extremely proud members of the Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill community have given Republic of Ireland football player Denise O’Sullivan a special send-off ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup this summer.

Denise will represent her community on the Republic of Ireland team which is set to compete in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this summer.

With over 100 caps for Ireland, she was instrumental in the team’s run of strong performances that saw them beat Scotland and qualify for the World Cup last October.

Michelle Gould, Secretary St. Vincents Gaa Club presents flowers to Denise O'Sullivan at Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The superstar from Knocknaheeny yesterday returned home to a celebration of her success which was attended by family, friends, supporters and local representatives.

Wilton United Girls, Emma O'Neill, Molly Sorensen, Taylor Ahern, Lilly Sexton, Kaci Maguire at Denise O'Sullivan World Cup send-off, at her home in Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said the whole community is “extremely proud of Denise’s achievements”.

He said people are also excited ahead of her coming participation in the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Fitzgerald said: “Denise has immense skills and talents on the field learned in her own community in Knocknaheeny.”

Leeann and Ellie Kenny, Laura O'Neill, Mary Buckley at Denise O'Sullivan World Cup send-off, at her home in Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said a fantastic evening was had by all in attendance at the homecoming. Mr Nugent said Denise’s family, neighbours and the wider community are “very proud of Denise representing Ireland in the upcoming World Cup.

"People in the community are very invested in Denise and obviously people are delighted to see her prospering as a professional footballer in the States and now playing a key role for Ireland.”

5 year old, Neidin Harrington at Denise O'Sullivan World Cup send-off, at her home in Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Denise was born and raised in Knocknaheeny, developing her skills playing street football with friends and siblings. She started her career with Wilton United and later joined the Cork City at the outset of the Women’s National League in 2011.

She also played for Dublin’s Peamount United in its 2011 and 2012 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaigns, before making the move to Glasgow City in 2013.

Nuala O'Sullivan, (Denise's mum) with her Courtown Drive neighbours at Denise O'Sullivan World Cup send-off, at her home in Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

She had a successful spell in Glasgow, which included being named the Scottish Women’s Premier League’s player of the year in 2014, before making the move to the US with Houston Dash in 2016.

Denise O'Sullivan with boyfriend, James Hamblin at Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The next year, she signed with North Carolina Courage and has helped them win two consecutive National Women’s Soccer League Championships. Denise was voted most valuable player by teammates in 2018 and 2019.

She also made the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year shortlist in 2019 and won The Irish Times sportswoman of the month in November 2019.

In January of this year, Denise was chosen as Cork person of the month in honour of her sporting achievements.

Denise O'Sullivan with her family, mother, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews at Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Her name will go forward for possible selection as Cork person of the year at the annual gala awards lunch in January 2024.

Most recently, she was awarded a civic award by the former Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde during the Lord Mayor’s Civic, Community and Voluntary Awards ceremony at City Hall in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Irish soccer and her status as an ambassador to young women in sport.