Podcast taking a look behind the scenes of Young Offenders TV show comes to Cork Opera House 

ACTRESS and writer Hilary Rose will host the first live event for her podcast Live Wild at Cork Opera House next month where she will be joined by her co-stars on the smash-hit TV show The Young Offenders.

The event has been described as a chance to “look behind the curtain” of the multi-award-winning TV series and movie created by Peter Foott.

The live show will see Hilary, who plays Mairéad in The Young Offenders, chat to her co-stars about the making of the series, their favourite funny moments and the ups and downs of life on one of Ireland’s favourite TV shows.

“The Live Wild podcast has been a great success so far and is growing all the time.

“During the recent filming of season four of The Young Offenders, it struck me how close all of the cast members are and how well we gel both on screen and off screen,” Hilary said.

“I felt it would be lovely to share our behind-the-scenes experience of The Young Offenders with a live audience.

“And so, the ' Live Wild podcast in conversation with the cast of The Young Offenders' was born.

“We hope to see you at the Opera House in Cork, Saturday, July 22 for this very special event.”

Earlier in the year, the BBC in association with RTÉ recommissioned the hit comedy for a fourth season from producers Vico Films.

The upcoming season recently wrapped filming.

Series two and three, filmed back-to-back in 2019, proved massive draws for audiences not only in Ireland and the UK, but across the world, and the show garnered critical acclaim for its sensitive yet funny storytelling and performances.

The Live Wild event in Cork Opera House takes place on Saturday, July 22. Tickets are now on sale.

See www.corkoperahouse.ie for more information or to purchase.

All 10 episodes of the Live Wild podcast are now available online.