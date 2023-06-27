Cork-based DJ takes to the stage in Canada

CORK-based DJ and music artist Mark O’Carroll, also known as Uncle Knows, will play at the Groove in the Wild music festival in Vancouver next month.

The Galway native hopes to reach the heights of his debut appearance there last year.

“I played there last year and had a good set and was asked to play again this year. Hopefully I can perform like I did last year,” he said.

Mark met the event organisers in college and they would regularly cross paths on nights out or on holidays. They created the Vancouver-based festival and booked Mark to take part.

This year’s line-up includes Versatile, Boots and Kats, Chasing Abbey, and Huxley.

Uncle Knows’ style can be described as techno and trance inspired. His latest release, ‘Rain Before Sun’, is in contention to make his setlist in Vancouver. “My new song is a techno-esque song — it samples a Rastafarian vocal with an element of trance at the end layered over a strong beat,” he said.

His latest track is the title tune for his upcoming EP.