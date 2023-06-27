Council blocks new residential units

PLANS to convert student accommodation into residential apartments at the Lower Glanmire Rd have been turned down by Cork City Council.

Arcadia House Management Company Limited lodged plans with the council on April 26 this year requesting planning permission for the change of use of an existing complex of 48 student apartments in two four-storey blocks, from student into residential use.

The address is Arcadia Hall, Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork. The plans attracted observations from local residents and others.

Acting Chief Fire Officer David Spillett said the fire department had “serious concerns” on how a potential fire in the underground car park would be controlled.

A representative of UCC said the college has about 24,000 students at present, and estimates are that about 70% of students will seek safe and affordable student accommodation each year.

The Higher Education Authority is projecting a need for a further 1,000 beds minimum by 2030, said the rep.

“In a time of economic hardship, it is vital to maintain the provision of reasonably priced student accommodation, largely available in older student accommodation buildings.”

“For several years, the accommodation team in UCC worked closely with the management team in Arcadia Hall to provide single semester and full year accommodation to hundreds of UCC students.”

A “positive working relationship” that had existed between Arcadia Hall and UCC ceased in late 2020, around the time of covid.

“UCC is open to renewing our positive relationship with the management company in Arcadia Hall to provide reasonably priced student accommodation for UCC students,” said the representative.

“Should Cork City Council decide to grant a change of use from student accommodation to residential use, we feel this will, not only dilute the provision of reasonably priced student accommodation in Cork but set a worrying precedence for similar developments in Cork city.”

A local resident raised concerns about parking on the Lower Glanmire Rd. “Should permission be granted, a condition of that approval should be that the off-street parking must be provided to residents only and included as part of the cost of renting an apartment,” said the local resident, adding that this would go some way to alleviating the pressure on parking on the Lower Glanmire Rd.

The volume of traffic on the Lower Glanmire Rd is ever increasing and the speed at which cars drive down the road is quite excessive, said the local resident, explaining that “it is quite dangerous for young children”.

“Changing the use from student accommodation to residential will lead to an increased number of cars on the road and will likely lead to an increase in the number of kids living on the road.

“While this is a good thing to have new generations of families in the road, it can be quite dangerous. Increased speed checks cameras should be installed to reduce the speed at which cars drive on the road.”

The resident also noted there is no grass area in close proximity. “Significant investment in local amenities should be a condition,” he wrote.

Cork City Council refused permission on June 19.