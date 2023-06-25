Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 17:05

Woman, 30s, dies in sea tragedy in East Cork

The Rescue 117 helicopter, along with lifeboats and coast guard crews from Ballycotton, Guileen and Crosshaven attended the scene
One female, aged in her 30s was airlifted by Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital and was in a critical condition. She later passed away.

Eoin Kelleher

A woman has died in Cork University Hospital after she and a child got into difficulty at the sea off the coast near Ballycotton in east Cork today.

Gardaí attended the scene of a sea rescue operation that occurred at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, County Cork shortly before 1pm this afternoon, Sunday June 25.

“This lady has since passed away, this evening,” said a Garda spokesperson shortly before 5pm.

A young boy was also rescued from the rocks by Coast Guard Helicopter with non life-threatening injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing,” added the spokesperson.

It’s understood the child was airlifted from rocks to a beach, while the woman was rescued from the sea by a lifeboat and conveyed to Ballycotton pier, where she was transferred to the CUH by helicopter.

