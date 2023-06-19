Forde promotes Cork as ‘City of Welcomes’

THE former lord mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, wrote a letter to urge the people of Cork and business groups to support Cork’s ‘City of Welcomes’ campaign.

This campaign aims to visibly demonstrate that Cork is open to and welcoming of people of all abilities, nationalities, genders, sexual orientations, races, ages, and religions, reassuring visitors and new residents alike, that there is a place here in Cork city for them.

Throughout the year, there are positive diverse, and inclusive events happening across the city such as Africa Day, LGBT Interagency Week, Traveller Pride, Cork Pride, and the Cork Youth-led Anti-Racism Summit.

“Cork City Council — who are just one of many players in the city — are very proud to support a variety of agency and community-led events and collaborations throughout the year; all very positive welcoming initiatives that are underway across our city,” Ms Forde added.

“I would encourage everyone to use the ‘City of Welcomes’ campaign to highlight the myriad of inclusive and diverse actions.”