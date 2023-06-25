Pictures: Delight at Scoil Niocláis as Intercultural Day returns

THERE was great excitement at one of Cork’s largest and most diverse primary schools as it hosted its annual Intercultural Day, which returned last week after an absence of a few years.

Joachim and Penny enjoying Intercultural Day at Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Scoil Niocláis is located on the Bellevue Road, Frankfield, and the 812 pupil co–educational primary school is delighted with the response of parents and pupils from 32 nationalities who will partake in the event which will run for the entire school day in the expansive school hall.

Sheym (left) and Jill enjoying Intercultural Day at Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork.Picture Denis Minihane.

A huge array of flags, native costumes, culinary treats and many other aspects of life and culture from around the world was on display during the day.

Organising teacher Ms Sinéad Downing has been delighted with the enthusiastic response from the parents involved and is effusive in her praise of the many communities who are making such an effort.

Amba Bhavani and her daughter Aishaani at Intercultural Day at Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Principal Marc Sheehan is particularly pleased with the visit of the ‘ Kalyna’ Choir – which is the first Ukrainian Choir in Ireland who sung and performed a dance programme named ‘ With Ukraine in our Hearts’ during the morning.

Komal Johar (left), Jommy Thomas (centre) and Jasbir Singh at Intercultural Day at Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Pupils also had the opportunity to learn the traditional ‘ Hopak’ dance on the day.

Mr Sheehan also acknowledged the generous sponsorship received for the event from Ryan’s SuperValu Grange and he praised Liam Ryan and his staff for their ongoing support of various events at Scoil Niocláis – a partnership which has been established over many years.

The Kalyna Ukrainian Choir singing during Intercultural Day at Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Intercultural Day 2023 was again a resounding success at Scoil Niocláis and the school community is looking forward to the 2024 event already as the annual event returned.