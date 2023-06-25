Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 09:58

Lord Mayor welcomes news on All Saints Graveyard, Carr’s Hill

Lord Mayor McCarthy noted: “It is really great to see the City Council take ownership of this really historic and very important graveyard in Cork’s and in Ireland’s history."
Lord Mayor welcomes news on All Saints Graveyard, Carr’s Hill

Patrick Gunn, Chair of the Cork City and County Famine Group at the Famine memorial on Carr’s Hill, Cork for the announcement that Cork City Council will now take ownership of the famine graveyard from the HSE. Photo. Darragh Kane

Rory Noonan

NEWLY elected Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy has welcomed the takeover of ownership by Cork City Council from the HSE of All Saints Cemetery at Carr’s Hill.

Lord Mayor McCarthy noted: “It is really great to see the City Council take ownership of this really historic and very important graveyard in Cork’s and in Ireland’s history.

“There have been many calls in the City Council Chamber and from the general public during the last few years for the graveyard to have a proper maintenance and conservation plan.

“Whereas the HSE have pursued successful conservation projects in Cork, I feel when it comes to historic graveyards, Cork City Council has more experience; it has concentrated teams focussing on amenity development, heritage and archaeology.

“The collapse of the historic entrance and stone walls as well as adding to the information history panels need now to be addressed through utilising local heritage City Council funding and drawing down national conservation funding.

“The graveyard’s history goes back to 1847. As St Joseph’s graveyard could not cope with increase in burials during the Great Famine, Fr Mathew suggested to the Cork Union Workhouse Guardians that a new burial ground should be acquired.

“As a result, land was attained from George Carr, a workhouse official on the road between Douglas and Carrigaline.

“Thousands of poor men, women and children are buried there with no headstone.

“This sacred, sad and hallowed ground needs to be cherished, respected, given dignity. It’s a historically sensitive area which needs TLC”.

Read More

Kieran McCarthy on fulfilling his dream of becoming Cork's first citizen

More in this section

Part of Dunkettle Interchange roundabout closed today
Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney
Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night' Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night'
cork city council
<p>Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D speaking to the media outside the Department of Arts and Culture Dublin in relation to RTE matters.</p>

Minister Catherine Martin announces external independent review into governance and culture at RTÉ

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more