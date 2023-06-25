Lord Mayor welcomes news on All Saints Graveyard, Carr’s Hill

NEWLY elected Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy has welcomed the takeover of ownership by Cork City Council from the HSE of All Saints Cemetery at Carr’s Hill.

Lord Mayor McCarthy noted: “It is really great to see the City Council take ownership of this really historic and very important graveyard in Cork’s and in Ireland’s history.

“There have been many calls in the City Council Chamber and from the general public during the last few years for the graveyard to have a proper maintenance and conservation plan.

“Whereas the HSE have pursued successful conservation projects in Cork, I feel when it comes to historic graveyards, Cork City Council has more experience; it has concentrated teams focussing on amenity development, heritage and archaeology.

“The collapse of the historic entrance and stone walls as well as adding to the information history panels need now to be addressed through utilising local heritage City Council funding and drawing down national conservation funding.

“The graveyard’s history goes back to 1847. As St Joseph’s graveyard could not cope with increase in burials during the Great Famine, Fr Mathew suggested to the Cork Union Workhouse Guardians that a new burial ground should be acquired.

“As a result, land was attained from George Carr, a workhouse official on the road between Douglas and Carrigaline.

“Thousands of poor men, women and children are buried there with no headstone.

“This sacred, sad and hallowed ground needs to be cherished, respected, given dignity. It’s a historically sensitive area which needs TLC”.