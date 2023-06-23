Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 12:15

TD hits out at lack of funding for Cork Pride 

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry raised the issue of Cork Pride’s funding crisis in the Dáil.
"Cork City Council, Cork County Council, and the State more generally, must step up to the plate here, do the right thing, and resolve this funding crisis now," said Cork TD Mick Barry.

Eoin Kelleher

Cork Pride 2023 faces a possible funding shortfall of €140,000 this year due to the withdrawal of sponsors, according to a Cork TD.

The withdrawal of three corporate sponsors and signals from several others that they may follow suit has left Cork Pride with a potential shortfall of €140,000 this year, he said.

“There are fears that others may follow suit. A successful Pride is important in any year, but it is more important than ever this year, given the increase in physical attacks on LGBTQI+ people and given the campaign to ban LGBTQI+ books in our libraries. The stated reason for the funding withdrawals has been given as straight-forward economic pressures, but in the United States, corporations have been cutting back on LGBTQI+ friendly advertising, to pander to a right wing backlash,” said Mr Barry.

The question has not yet been asked as to whether that is going on this case, he said.

“I also think we should be told who are the corporate sponsors that have withdrawn the funding. 

"Cork County Council and Cork City Council are providing a pathetic combined sponsorship of €8,000 for Cork Pride this year.

“This is not acceptable. It contrasts sharply with the €160,000 being provided to Dublin Pride by Dublin City Council.

“Big business has shown that it will prioritise profit over the needs of our LGBTQI+ community. The public sector must show that it has other priorities, and that our society supports our LGBTQI+ community. Cork City Council, Cork County Council, and the State more generally, must step up to the plate here, do the right thing, and resolve this funding crisis now.”

In a statement, Mr Barry added: “Cork Pride is a hugely important event in the life of the city. We have seen a backlash against the LGBTQ+ community this year with a rise in attacks and a campaign to censor books in our library. It is more important than ever that we have a strong and successful Pride this year. Big business clearly can’t be relied upon - the public sector needs to step up to the mark and do the right thing here.”

Cork Pride takes place this year between July 30 and August 6.

Cork City Council and Cork County Council have been contacted for comment.

<p>Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ, has been suspended.</p>

RTÉ confirms director general Dee Forbes has been suspended

