TWO Cork groups have been awarded the ReMark Quality Mark for their outstanding commitment to sustainability and circular practices.

IRD Duhallow Furniture Revamp and Deaf Enterprises in Cork received accreditation from Community Resources Network Ireland (CNRI), the representative body for community based reuse, repair and recycling organisationsin Ireland.

The Cork organisations were recognised for their successful participation in the ReMark pilot scheme over the past 12 months.

IRD Duhallow Furniture Revamp is a Cork-based furniture recycling and re-use initiative which was established to provide sheltered training and employment opportunities, help the environment by reducing landfill, and provide quality up-cycled furniture to low-income or marginalised families and individuals.

Jessica Barron and Colm O’Connor of IRD Duhallow Revamp, based in Cork, pictured with their CRNI award. Pic: Tony Gavin

“The improvements we have made in the process of getting the ReMark accreditation have changed the customer’s experience," Colm O’Connor, project coordinator, IRD Duhallow Furniture Revamp, said.

“The brand ReMark should be instantly recognisable by the public as a quality reuse mark, instilling confidence that the holder of the accreditation achieves a high standard in their social enterprise or company.”

Claire O'Mahony, Deaf Enterprises, with the CRNI award. Pic: Julien Behal

Deaf Enterprises is a profit for purpose social enterprise that employs people primarily from the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, providing furniture upholstery, French polishing and bike repair services to consumers and businesses.

“We have been in existence for over 30 years and currently employ 35 people, 31 of whom are deaf, hard-of-hearing or are differently abled," Steven Flint, general manager, Deaf Enterprises, said. “It was great to be able to apply for a quality mark to further promote the excellent work that the tradespeople of Deaf Enterprise carry out on a daily basis.

“The ReMark team were very helpful and carried out a pre-assessment to help us get everything in line for our formal assessment, and we’re delighted to receive our award."

Five other organisations were also accredited at the awards ceremony.