The search is on to find the owner of an engagement ring found on Fountainstown Beach yesterday.

Posting on Crosshaven Notice Board on Facebook this morning, one member said he can put the owner in touch with the woman who found the ring.

“If anybody hears of someone who lost an engagement ring on Fountainstown Beach yesterday, I have the contact details of the lady who found it,” Ger O’Callaghan said in the post.

“PM me or [call] Douglas Garda Station on 021 4857671.”