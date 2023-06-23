Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 10:22

Cork's Montenotte Hotel officially opens €700k back-of-house employee facility

The Montenotte Hotel identified a further investment project of €700,000 to create an unparalleled workplace for staff featuring completely renovated changing facilities and an entirely new wing of the hotel to house the employee restaurant and relaxation area.
Ray Kelleher, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Montenotte Hotel, Cllr Deirdre Forde, Frits Potgieter, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel and Emma Jacobs, People & Culture Manager at The Montenotte Hotel. Photo credit: Brian Lougheed.

The Montenotte Hotel in Cork has set out to further enhance its employee experience with an investment project of €700,000 to create an unparalleled workplace for staff.

The hotel has officially opened its new Employee Facility in a bid to elevate its workplace experience for staff.

Already recognised as a Silver Recipient of Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence Programme and A Great Place to Work® Certified™, The Montenotte Hotel identified a further investment project of €700,000 to create an unparalleled workplace for staff featuring completely renovated changing facilities and an entirely new wing of the hotel to house the employee restaurant and relaxation area.

The philosophy behind the overall Employee Facility Project has been that hotel employees are deserving of ‘back-of-house’ spaces that are of the same calibre as those areas offered to hotel guests.

The design brief for creating the welcoming employee environment was to keep it in aesthetic alignment with The Montenotte Hotel’s design-driven ethos, while also making it highly functional for the needs of team members.

A dedicated relaxation area named ‘The Library’ has been outfitted with loungers, comfortable sofas, and detailed wall panelling housing an ever-expanding employee library, chosen by the in-house Employee Book Club.

The new employee restaurant boats an extensive kitchen featuring hot and cold pantries as well as furnishings personally curated by proprietor Josephine Whelehan.

General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel, Frits Potgieter, said: “We pride ourselves in setting the benchmark for the best employee experience. To attract, retain, develop, and nurture the very best talent, we are committed to developing and maintaining a truly employee-driven culture.

“In 2023, we’ve invested in multiple product enhancements for our guests including a renovation of The Residences, our luxury private apartments, but our most significant capital investment has been into this Employee Facility Project, underpinning an acknowledgement that our people are ultimately the most important driver of the guest experience and overall business success.”

People and Culture Manager at The Montenotte Hotel Emma Jacobs said the hotel recognises and appreciates the value of a welcoming environment and that the new employee spaces mean that the whole team can enjoy an environment that reflects how highly valued they are.

By offering our employees the same level of hospitality and care we provide to guests, we create a culture that naturally carries into the impeccable guest experience The Montenotte Hotel is known for.

“Back-of-house is an important social and relaxation area for our staff and the new space is conducive to the socialisation and connections we want both our longstanding team members and those new to us to enjoy. We want an environment in which we can nurture people throughout their careers from entry level right through to Head of Department or even Hotel Manager.

“The Montenotte Hotel employs 170 employees representing 29 nationalities and cultures and prides itself on a commitment to staff wellbeing, as well as professional development.”

