Business owner 'sent out 20,000 leaflets' looking for accommodation for his staff

THE owner of a creche and pre-school has distributed 20,000 flyers around Cork city to source accommodation for his employees.

John Bowman, who owns BEL Childcare, which has been in Douglas for 10 years, said the lack of housing in the city could have severe implications for his business, and he will have to scale down operations if he can’t source accommodation for his staff.

“I put out 20,000 leaflets in Frankfield, Douglas, Rochestown, Donnybrook, and around town as well,” he said.

“We have also put out a few calls to parents within our own network. If I can find landlords out there with properties to rent, I would take all responsibility for it. We have been driven to it by desperation.

“We have a creche and a pre-school in Douglas. We cater for children from the age of 12 months up to six years. We have 40 staff members. We are employing some international staff and some local staff, who can’t get accommodation and they are leaving,” he added. When international staff arrive in Cork, they struggle to find suitable or affordable accommodation, he said.

“We have fabulous Spanish teachers who are all qualified primary teachers,” said Mr Bowman.

John Bowman of BEL Childcare.

“We have a job for them, and they come over, but they can’t find accommodation, or else the accommodation they find is just crazy expensive.”

BEL Childcare is thriving at present and is fully booked until 2025. Mr Bowman, however, warned that the shortage of accommodation is hindering his plans to expand, and said he may have to even close rooms unless the problem is solved.

“If I am not successful in finding accommodation for staff members, I will have to close rooms. I will have to tell parents I can’t accommodate their children. I am out the door with demand.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon said BEL Childcare provides a highly-regarded service.

“I hope people respond because they [BEL Childcare] provide a critical need in the community,” he said.

“It is very professionally run, and it is highly regarded. We would hope that people would respond to the appeal if they were able to rent out rooms. They get €14,000 tax-free.

“I’m sure there are people in the area who might have accommodation that they could use.”

If you are interested in renting a room or rooms, or would like some further information, contact John at 083-1012933.