Business owner 'sent out 20,000 leaflets' looking for accommodation for his staff

John Bowman, who owns BEL Childcare, which has been in Douglas for 10 years, said the lack of housing in the city could have severe implications for his business, and he will have to scale down operations if he can’t source accommodation for his staff.
“I put out 20,000 leaflets in Frankfield, Douglas, Rochestown, Donnybrook, and around town as well,” he said.
“We have a creche and a pre-school in Douglas. We cater for children from the age of 12 months up to six years. We have 40 staff members. We are employing some international staff and some local staff, who can’t get accommodation and they are leaving,” he added. When international staff arrive in Cork, they struggle to find suitable or affordable accommodation, he said.