Outgoing Lord Mayor of Cork calls for public health approach to addiction

The Lord Mayor of Cork is calling for a public health approach to addiction in our city to free up the justice system and avoid unnecessary stigma and prison sentences.
“This would free up our prisons, yet they continue to be packed to the gills.”
“I spoke to them to see what they thought about their situation.
“There was a lot of positive feedback because it’s clear that the prisons are rolling out a lot of lessons and education initiatives.”
“These could be their children or other members of their families.”
“With regard to crime, 50 years ago you might get a murder a year.
“Now, it’s a completely different ball game and Gardaí have an awful lot to put up with.
“I spoke to the governor of Cork prison because I wanted to get a feel for what the situation is in our prisons. The old prison is lying idle.
“It needs to be repurposed either for accommodation or a health facility to help people struggling with addiction.
“As Mayor, I want us to be ambitious for our city.”
“That’s a challenge because you want to articulate what the people are telling you. You want to tell the truth.
“However, at the same time, you don’t want the city to be downgraded.
“You are conscious all the time that you want to put the best face on the city and work to the betterment of its people.”
“Growing up, I thought of careers like that but I never thought of being a politician because that wasn’t in our sphere.
“When I was a child, politicians were men in suits and always old. You only ever approached a politician if you were a man.
“Women didn’t feature on that horizon. Normally, they stayed at home and minded the children.
“I can’t say that I was overly ambitious to be anything myself but I was highly competitive.”
“I’m going to miss solving problems because that was what I loved to do as Lord Mayor, but life goes on.
“My faith in humanity is not dented because I’ve met selfless and wonderful people who belonged to our own community.
“I am invigorated by them and all that they do in their communities and our city.”