Outgoing Lord Mayor of Cork calls for public health approach to addiction

The Lord Mayor of Cork is calling for a public health approach to addiction in our city to free up the justice system and avoid unnecessary stigma and prison sentences.

Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde’s emotional plea comes on her final day in office as she prepares to hang up her chain for the last time.

Cllr Forde made reference to the number of inmates she came across in Cork prison serving time for minor drug offences.

She expressed concern that the sentences are only contributing to prison overcrowding and further trauma for those already suffering with debilitating addiction issues.

Cllr Forde added that drug addiction should be treated as a public health emergency as opposed to a justice system issue.

Her visits to Cork prison during her term as Lord Mayor have only strengthened her position on the matter.

“We need to tackle drug taking on our streets in a way that’s useful,” she told The Echo.

“The old Cork prison continues to lie idle. If the space was repurposed as a health facility it could serve as a real asset to the community.”

The Fine Gael politician is keen to see overcrowding issues in prisons solved.

“What people are telling me is that those with addictions should be handled through the health system.

“This would free up our prisons, yet they continue to be packed to the gills.”

She said that those rebuilding their lives following drug-related offences should be offered the opportunity to contribute to their communities in a meaningful way.

“They could do community service and that would free up the prisons, as well as allowing people to be productive and not fall by the wayside,” she said.

“There is no such thing as a hopeless case. Anyone can redeem themselves if they are given the opportunity to do so.”

Cllr Forde said she made it a priority to visit Cork prison during her term.

“My aim was to see a representation of every society and every group,” she said.

“I wanted to go because prisoners are also our citizens who are paying a high price for what they have done.

“I spoke to them to see what they thought about their situation.

“There was a lot of positive feedback because it’s clear that the prisons are rolling out a lot of lessons and education initiatives.”

She stressed that her intention is not to minimise the devastating effect of harsher crimes.

“There are victims out there who have had their lives ruined by somebody else’s crime.

“These could be their children or other members of their families.”

Call for safer streets

Crime and drug paraphernalia on the streets in Cork city are also among her concerns

“Nobody wants to be dealing with syringes and drugs. We want to enjoy our city. Clearly, the people want safe streets.

“With regard to crime, 50 years ago you might get a murder a year.

“Now, it’s a completely different ball game and Gardaí have an awful lot to put up with.

“I spoke to the governor of Cork prison because I wanted to get a feel for what the situation is in our prisons. The old prison is lying idle.

“It needs to be repurposed either for accommodation or a health facility to help people struggling with addiction.

“As Mayor, I want us to be ambitious for our city.”

Cllr Forde said she was initially anxious about speaking out on certain issues:

“My biggest fear was that I might bring disrepute to the job and say something that would negatively impact on our city.

“That’s a challenge because you want to articulate what the people are telling you. You want to tell the truth.

“However, at the same time, you don’t want the city to be downgraded.

“You are conscious all the time that you want to put the best face on the city and work to the betterment of its people.”

Becoming Lord Mayor of Cork

Cllr Forde reflected on the years leading up to her term as lord mayor.

“I had notions of being a human rights lawyer because I love solving problems and I don’t like to see injustice.

“Growing up, I thought of careers like that but I never thought of being a politician because that wasn’t in our sphere.

“When I was a child, politicians were men in suits and always old. You only ever approached a politician if you were a man.

“Women didn’t feature on that horizon. Normally, they stayed at home and minded the children.

“I can’t say that I was overly ambitious to be anything myself but I was highly competitive.”

She reflected on what she will miss most about the role.

“I will miss the variety. No two days are ever the same. In fact, no two hours are ever the same.

“I’m going to miss solving problems because that was what I loved to do as Lord Mayor, but life goes on.

“It was an honour to be Lord Mayor and so life affirming to get the experience.

“My faith in humanity is not dented because I’ve met selfless and wonderful people who belonged to our own community.

“I am invigorated by them and all that they do in their communities and our city.”