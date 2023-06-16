Lord Mayor opens 202 new homes across Cork city

With a week left in office as Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde on Friday officially opened 202 new homes for Cork city.

Cllr Forde, whose term as Lord Mayor concludes on Friday 23 June, officially launched five housing schemes across the city, all of them State- and city-supported.

Describing herself as “incredibly proud today to open so many homes for the people of Cork”, Cllr Forde said the delivery of homes was a key priority for Cork City Council, and she commended all involved in bringing the developments to fruition.

“I welcome the delivery of these affordable housing schemes, which are at the heart of Cork City Council’s delivery programme, with homeowners now moving into each of these schemes,” she said.

“I hope that these homes will be the start of a new and happy chapter in many people’s lives and in the long term, will create sustainable and vibrant communities for those that live there.”

Brian Geaney, Assistant CE, Cork City Council; Bronagh D'Arcy, Tuath Housing; Ann Doherty, CE, Cork City Council; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, Niall O Donobhain, Director of Housing, Cork City Council, and Alison O'Rourke, Housing Dept, Cork City Council, pictured at the official opening by Cork City Council, of five housing schemes in Cork city.

Cork City Council’s assistant chief executive, Brian Geaney, described the council’s housing delivery programmes as “robust”, and he acknowledged the work and efforts of all involved in making the new housing schemes a reality.

“Cork City Council will continue to show strong leadership in the delivery of more homes across the city and continue to develop a strong pipeline of social and affordable housing into the future in collaboration with all of our partners,” he said.

On Cork city’s northside, Cllr Forde opened 20 new homes in Laurel Heights, Shanakiel, a development which comprises of three one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom apartments and eight one-bedroom house.

Developed by Summertime Developments and constructed by Murphy & O’Sullivan Ltd through Cork City Council’s award-winning competitive dialogue procurement process, the Shankiel development was funded by the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) and will now be managed by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork City Council.

Cllr Forde later opened a mixed-tenure social and affordable development of 54 new homes at Crann Darach, Middle Glanmire Road, Montenotte.

The scheme comprises 27 social homes, with three two-bedroom homes, twenty-two three-bedroom homes and two four-bedroom homes, which will be owned and managed by Tuath Housing, as well as 27 affordable homes comprised of five two-bedroom homes, nineteen three-bedroom homes and three four-bedroom homes.

Developed on a formerly vacant site by Murnane & O’Shea Limited through Cork City Council’s competitive dialogue procurement process, the scheme was provided with support by the DHLGH provided support through capital advance leasing facility (CALF) funding to Tuath and its affordable housing fund.

Cllr Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor of Cork, pictured at the official opening.

The Lord Mayor also launched a third northside scheme, unveiling 60 new homes within a social and affordable residential development at Newton Heights, Boherboy Road.

This scheme comprises of 37 affordable homes, and 23 social homes provided across phases one and two, with the first tranche of affordable purchasers now beginning to move into their new homes.

The balance of the scheme, which is under construction, is being delivered in three further phases by Lyonshall Limited and Clancy Construction in a joint venture.

This strategic housing site was acquired for development and designed by Cork City Council, and the social housing in this development is owned and managed by Cluid in partnership with Cork City Council, and the development was supported by the DHLGH.

On the southside, Cllr Forde unveiled 43 new homes at Carrig Court, Blackrock, comprising of 15 two-or-three-bedroom houses and 28 apartments with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms, developed by Lyonshall Ltd and built by Clancy Construction through Cork City Council’s competitive dialogue procurement process, and funded by the DHLGH.

This development is managed by Co-Operative Housing Ireland in partnership with Cork City Council.

Concluding the day’s launches, Cllr Forde opened a new scheme of 25 new homes at Josephine McCoy Mews, South Douglas Road, which was developed on a formerly vacant and derelict site by Lyonshall Ltd and built by Clancy Construction through Cork City Council’s competitive dialogue procurement process.

This rightsizing scheme was funded by the DHLGH and includes a mix of 17 one- and two-bed bungalows and eight two-bed apartments, which are now under the management of Tuath Housing and further develops Cork City Council’s rightsizing programme.

Josephine McCoy Mews resident, Noel Delea, pictured meeting Cllr Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor of Cork, at the official opening by Cork City Council, of five housing schemes in Cork city.

Rightsizing refers to a voluntary scheme aimed at residents, aged 60 and over, who would like to move from their current property to one that is more suitable to their needs.