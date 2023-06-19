Cork Airport adds new electric vehicles to fleet 

Cork Airport has taken delivery of five new fully-electric zero-emissions vehicles as part of the airport’s commitment to its sustainability strategy.

The five vehicles, which will form part of the maintenance, electrical and airport police fleets, are part of Cork Airport’s ongoing commitment to reducing emissions by 51% by 2030, in line with targets set out by the Government.

The new vehicles include two Ford E-Transit and Mercedes E-Vito vans, which will used by the electrical and maintenance teams, while a new Skoda Enyaq will be deployed to the Cork Airport police and fire service.

The new vehicles complement other electric vehicles currently in use by airport police, car park and asset management teams.

Additional initiatives undertaken by Cork Airport include the construction of a new €6m electrical substation, designed to future proof the electrical infrastructure for decades to come, the upgrade of lighting on the terminal campus to more energy efficient, LED lighting, and the reduction of energy usage within the terminal building.

Pictured at Cork Airport, as five new electric, zero emissions vehicles were added to the maintenance, electrical and airport police fleet were (back row, left to right) Jonathan Murphy, Ken Coady, Paul O'Donovan and (front row, left to right) Eoin Maguire and Charles Ponchon. Picture: Brian Lougheed

David Crowley, sustainability specialist at Cork Airport, said: “The addition of five new electric vehicles to the fleet at Cork Airport as part of our vehicle upgrade programme is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint."

Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy added: “The electrification of our fleet is just one of a number of measures which we are undertaking to make our airport greener. We will be announcing plans and applying for planning permission later this year for a significant solar farm on airport lands to further reduce our carbon footprint.

“In addition, we will continue to announce new initiatives in this space.

"The team at Cork Airport are very proud that the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) recognise our journey to not just being Ireland’s greenest airport in 2021 but the best performing commercial semi-state in energy reduction in that year.”

Last year, Cork Airport was named as Ireland’s ‘Best Commercial Semi-State Body’ for energy reduction by the SEAI.

In their report, published in March 2022, the SEAI said that Cork Airport is on track to meet the 2030 target in energy reduction as set out by the Government.

So far this year, Cork Airport has reduced its energy consumption by 25 per cent versus the equivalent period in 2019.