Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 11:45

'Residents deserve peace' - Councillor hits out at underage drinking and arson incidents near Cork housing estate

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said he had been contacted by a number of residents in Castle Park complaining about under-age drinking and incidents of arson in the estate recently.
“There was a number of incidents of arson last year, and the fire service was called up there a number of times."

Donal O’Keeffe

A Ballincollig councillor has again highlighted anti-social behaviour in a local estate, noting that fires have been lit and rubbish has been dumped there ahead of Bonfire Night on Friday.

“Over the past week or so, with the warm weather, particularly, there’s been a number of incidents in the enclosed green behind the houses at the centre of the Castle Park and also along the alleyway between Castle Park and the back of Aldi,” Cllr Kelleher told The Echo.

“I have reported to the council’s engineering office that people have been dumping rubbish there in preparation for Bonfire Night, and there was a fire there two weekends ago, with the fire service doing their usual brilliant job.” 

Cllr Kelleher said he had previously brought up the issue at the city council local area committee, and had asked the council to look at the feasibility of putting gates on the arches to prevent access for anti-social activity and arson attacks.

“There’s five alleyways that go under arches and there’s a green area to the back of those houses, with about 40 houses in total backing onto it,” the former Lord Mayor said.

“It can be a cat-and-mouse game, and the gardaí are aware of it, and it can be difficult for them because there are five alleyways for people to escape out of.

“There was a number of incidents of arson last year, and the fire service was called up there a number of times.

“I appreciate that a lot of people would use the arches to access the backs of their houses, so what I have proposed is that gates would be installed and residents would have keys for access,” he said.

“The people living in Castle Park deserve their peace as opposed to having the place set alight morning, noon and night.”

ballincolligemergency servicescork anti social behaviour
