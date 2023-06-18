Rainbow Library creates space for LGBTQIA+ writers

Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 14:55

COUNTY Cork is one of eight locations taking part in The Rainbow Library, a pioneering publishing initiative to create more books for young readers that include LGBTQ+ identities and experiences.

Martin Mongan

COUNTY Cork is one of eight locations taking part in The Rainbow Library, a pioneering publishing initiative to create more books for young readers that include LGBTQ+ identities and experiences.

Supported by Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service and Creative Ireland, Cork County is the only location in Ireland, joining groups in Belfast and Derry in the North, and, Nottingham, Manchester, Basildon in England, and Dumfries and Inverness in Scotland.

Throughout last year, pop-up projects delivered creative workshops in the UK and Ireland as part of The Rainbow Library. At a six-day residency in Cork County, aspiring young writers and illustrators were guided through the process of bringing their unique stories to life by writer Kel Menton and illustrator Kip Alizadeh.

By joining a community of creative peers with shared lived experiences and passions, the aspiring writers and illustrators developed their craft and found a new network of creatives to belong to, even collaborating on submissions together.

An anthology of work by these eight talented young people (Caoimhín McCarthy, Kate Clery, Kei Fitzpatrick, Marly Crowley, Morgan Lyons, Lee Boyle, Scar McCarthy and Sloane Quirke) showcases their work and highlights some of the very best illustration and writing in the young LGBTQ+ community.

It will be launched as part of West Cork Literary Festival on July 13 at 2.15pm, where participants will read their work and share the anthology.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins said: “The Rainbow Library is a pioneering publishing initiative to create more books for young readers that include LGBTQ+ identities and experiences.

“I congratulate the eight talented participants who have paved the way for a brighter, more diverse literary landscape for young readers in Cork.”

There is still time to take part in the free Rainbow Library course. Young LGBTQIA+ writers and artists aged 14-23 are invited to join.

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Services is committed to providing a safe space for young people to participate.

Email arts@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 428 5995 for an application pack and information.

No previous writing or drawing experience is required to apply. There is no cost to participate in this course.

  • www.westcorkmusic.ie for details of the anthology launch.

