Two male juveniles were arrested after an altercation on Oliver Plunkett St in Bandon yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance involving a number of people around 12.40pm.

A number of weapons were seized.

“Two male juveniles were arrested for public order offences and later detained at a Garda Station in Cork,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told the Echo.

Investigations are ongoing.