LATEST: Man assaulted in Cork city dies 

A man aged in his 30s who was seriously assaulted in Cork city centre in broad daylight on Wednesday has died.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man, who had been in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital (CUH) following the incident on the Grand Parade, has since passed away.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “The injured party in this incident, a male in his 30s, has since passed away from his injuries.” A 29-year-old man accused of cutting a man’s throat with a broken bottle was arrested and detained at a garda station in the city and appeared before the Cork District Court on Friday.

Detective Garda Patrick Russell charged Aaron Babbington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, with assault causing harm to 32-year-old Jason Butler at Grand Parade.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded him in custody until June 22, following an objection to bail by Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Det Garda Russell objected to bail on various grounds including the seriousness of the alleged offence.

He said: "I believe there is strong evidence that on June 14 2023 at 7.38pm the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle,” Det Garda Russell said.

The detective alleged that a number of witnesses observed what happened and identified him to gardaí who arrived a short time later and arrested Babbington close to the scene.

Det Garda Russell said there was excellent CCTV of the incident and that the accused man was clearly identifiable.

“He spends a lot of time in and around Cork city. There are strong concerns he would make approaches to witnesses if granted bail.

“It happened in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present including children.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in the course of the bail application that the gardaí could apply for an order excluding Babbington from the city centre. Det Garda Russell said the accused would not adhere to such an order.