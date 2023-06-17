Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 12:00

Suspended jail time for ‘bizarre and cowardly’ assault in Clonakilty

Marlon Corrigan, aged 28, of Long Quay, Clonakilty, pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault at Connolly Street, Clonakilty, county Cork, shortly before 5pm on December 5, 2020.
Garda Barry O’Grady said that for an unknown reason the 28-year-old threw the item at the 56-year-old man as he walked along the street.

Liam Heylin

A bizarre assault in Clonakilty at the beginning of the Covid pandemic when no vaccine was available saw a man throw a bag of chips at another man before kissing the stranger through the face masks they were both wearing.

“He got hit on the head with a bag of chips that was thrown at him. He followed him and asked him why he had thrown this at him.

“The defendant kissed him on the mouth, making a loud kissing sound.
"The defendant and the injured party were both wearing a face mask,” Garda O’Grady said.

Following this incident, Marlon Corrigan pulled the other man’s mask, scratching and bruising his face.

The accused man had two previous convictions for assault, one for assault causing harm, three for theft, and 11 for causing criminal damage.

Defence barrister, Mahon Corkery, detailed some of the background issues with the defendant and Garda O’Grady agreed, saying: “Once he is taking his medication he is a different person.”

Mr Corkery described Corrigan as a vulnerable person and said: “Use of medication is key.”

The defendant apologised through his barrister and brought €2,000 compensation to court for the injured party. Originally from Dublin, the defendant came to Cork two years before this incident.

Judge Boyle referred to the absence of a covid vaccine at the time and the particular anxieties caused to the injured party by the nature of the assault. Imposing an 18-month suspended jail term, the judge referred to the assault as bizarre and cowardly.

cork courtcork crime
