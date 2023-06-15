Two men injured in separate incidents in Cork city centre

Two men have suffered injuries following separate incidents in Cork city centre this evening.
One man was brought to hospital for treatment after being injured in an alleged assault on Copley Street near the fire station.
An Garda Síochána were called to the scene at 6.20pm and the man was removed via ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Separately, a male suffered a head injury during an altercation on Cornmarket Street at around the same time.
A group of three to four men were involved in the altercation and gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 6:20pm.
The injured party in this case did not require hospital treatment.
Meanwhile, the man injured in a stabbing incident at Grand Parade on Wednesday evening remains in a critical condition in hospital.