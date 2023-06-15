Two men injured in separate incidents in Cork city centre

Two men have suffered injuries following separate incidents in Cork city centre this evening.

One man was brought to hospital for treatment after being injured in an alleged assault on Copley Street near the fire station.

An Garda Síochána were called to the scene at 6.20pm and the man was removed via ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Separately, a male suffered a head injury during an altercation on Cornmarket Street at around the same time.

A group of three to four men were involved in the altercation and gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 6:20pm.

The injured party in this case did not require hospital treatment.

Grand Parade stabbing

Meanwhile, the man injured in a stabbing incident at Grand Parade on Wednesday evening remains in a critical condition in hospital.

One man was arrested following the serious assault and Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm this evening Wednesday, June 14, 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a spokesperson.