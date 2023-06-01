South Docks redevelopment a 'shot in the arm for Cork'

THE way has now been cleared for the ambitious redevelopment of Cork city’s South Docks after appeals against two major developments have been withdrawn.

The news has been welcomed by the Lord Mayor of Cork, councillor Deirdre Forde as a “shot in the arm” for the city.

In December 2021, O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), through Leeside Quays Ltd, lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use development comprising four new buildings and the conversion of the long-idle Odlums building as well as a separate planning application with the council seeking 10-year planning permission for a proposed rehabilitation hospital, all within the city’s South Docklands.

Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission for both developments, but appeals were subsequently lodged with An Bord Pleanála (ABP).

A spokesperson for OCP told The Echo on Wednesday that the appeals have been withdrawn, clearing the way for the redevelopment to begin.

“The site works will commence in Q4 on Kennedy Quay.

“All things going well it’s hoped that construction will begin in the middle of 2024.

“It is likely that the development will commence with apartment construction,” the spokesperson said.

“OCP is delighted that the way is now clear for the roll-out of this very significant project for the Docklands and for the city.”

'MACRO VIEW'

The Lord Mayor said the update is an immensely positive one for the Cork.

“This news is a shot in the arm for us in Cork and it’s very welcome and I would like to pay tribute to the tenacity and the hard work of everyone concerned because Cork will really start to take off when we have projects like this getting the go-ahead,” she said.

Independent councillor Mick Finn also welcomed the update on the developments.

“Redevelopment of the Docklands is key to the future of Cork, from both residential, cultural and business perspectives and I think news that the O’Callaghan plans can go ahead is a hugely positive leap forward for the city,” he said.

However, he said it is important that a “macro view” be taken in terms of the planning for the area and said he would like to see a cultural or museum space incorporated into the plans for the redevelopment of the former Odlums building.

“The development of Marina Park, the multi uses of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the push of the city eastwards means that this is absolutely critical for the expansion of Cork and must be done right,” he added.

First-party appeals had previously been lodged by Leeside Quays Limited against conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of both developments.

Both conditions relate to the maximum parking permitted by the council.

However, these appeals by Leeside Quays Limited have been withdrawn to allow the developments to proceed.

Third-party appeals had also been lodged with ABP in respect of both developments.

These appeals were lodged by Southern Milling Limited but have now also been withdrawn.

The planning application lodged in December 2021 for the mixed-use development sought permission to demolish the R&H Hall silos and to construct four buildings in which office space, cafés, convenience retail and 80 apartments would be developed in blocks ranging from nine to 12 storeys over a double basement.

The applicants also sought permission for a range of conservation works including part demolition, alterations, extension and change of use of the Odlums building to provide the likes of office space, food and beverage space, a cinema including a bar/dining area and 84 apartments.

The creation of amenity areas for residents and visitors and a public realm plan also formed part of the application.

Cork City Council sought further information before deciding on the application which resulted in some changes.

One request was that the developers would consider retaining a portion of the R&H Hall silos.

Responding, OCP said that a review concluded that there would be “significant financial and safety implications” associated with retaining a portion of R&H Hall “if its retention is possible at all”.

However, architects Henry J Lyons on behalf of the applicants, have said that the existing building offers “a number of cues from which a sensitive response can be formed that pays tribute to the industrial and maritime heritage of the area”.

Meanwhile, the proposed rehabilitation hospital is set to be operated by ORPEA Group, a French multinational healthcare company.

'KEYSTONE'

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said he believes the developments will be “the keystone in unlocking further development” in the area.

“The restoration of the old Odlums building is very positive.

“I am still very saddened though to see that the grain silos will be knocked.

“They are so iconic within that space.

“I appreciate that it is difficult to harness them into the proposed development because of their construction DNA, but my call remains to showcase much of the local dockland history as much as possible in a physical and storytelling way, within the proposed development,” he added.

Speaking about further ambitions, the spokesperson for OCP said the company intends to lodge a further application for more residential development elsewhere in the South Docks.

“Within the next few weeks, O’Callaghan Properties are submitting a separate planning application for 1,325 apartments on the Goulding site [near Kennedy Quay],” they said.

“That planning permission is dependent on Gouldings getting planning permission to move that operation to the former IFI [Irish Fertiliser Industries] site in Marino Point. That is under appeal at the moment.”