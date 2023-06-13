Navy crew prepare to set sail from Cork for six weeks on Libya mission

CREW members of L.É. William Butler Yeats are preparing for some tearful goodbyes as they set sail on a courageous mission off the coast of Libya.

A total of 63 crew members are making the most of their last day with loved ones before Thursday’s Mediterranean deployment from Haulbowline, known as Operation IRINI. The mission will last six weeks in total before the vessel’s return on July 30.

Lt. Cdr. Alan Flynn, officer commanding the L.É. William Butler Yeats, at the ship.

Launched on March 31, 2020, the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation IRINI’s primary aim is to enforce the United Nations arms embargo to Libya due to the second Libyan civil war.

Its secondary role will form part of a contribution to the implementation of UN measures to prevent illicit exports of petroleum from Libya.

Petty Officer Kara Foley is one of just five women making up the L.É. William Butler Yeats crew. The mother of two, who is looking forward to her first overseas deployment, opened up about the challenges she faces as a mum to twins - Hannah and Aaron.

PO Kara Foley at the L.É. William Butler Yeats at the Naval Base, Haulbowline, ahead of deployment to the Mediterranean.

“I only joined the ship in January so this is my first two-year rotation since the children were born,” she explained. “I try not to let them know I’ll be gone for too long because when I first joined they had a habit of balling their eyes out whenever I was leaving.”

Kara, who lives in Cork city, is happy to be a role model for her children.

“Both of them are excited.

"My girl wants to be the captain of a ship one day.

My husband is ex-army. He retired last year so I could go back to sea. He’s staying at home to mind the children. With the modernisation of ships and the equipment we have on board, we’ll be able to stay in touch as much as possible.”

The 47-year-old left her secure job as an accountant to pursue her Navy dream more than two decades ago.

“I thought I wanted a desk job but I was working as an accountant and it bored me. I was in Cobh one day when I saw a ship from the quay wall. That was when I knew that the Navy would be a more exciting career. I was initially told I was possibly too old or overqualified. However, I said I’d give it a try and told myself that if I didn’t like it I could leave. 21 years later I’m still here and I have no intention of going anywhere.”

Despite being in the navy, Kara admits she is not immune to sea-sickness.

“I’ve suffered from sea sickness since I joined,” she told the Echo. “I’d never stepped foot on a boat until I joined the navy. During my first patrol I thought I’d made the wrong career move having come from an accountancy background. You have to keep moving.

"I’m just hoping there will be calm weather and that I won’t be seasick.”

She described the tight-knit nature of the crew.

“You make lifelong friends in the Navy just like you would in school. They say that school days are the best days of your life but for me it was the Navy. It’s going to be a great experience, especially after being in for so long and not getting an overseas deployment,” she added, speaking of the mission. “The foreign ports we get to visit will also be very exciting.”

Meanwhile, Leading Seaman Clodagh Bradshaw, who will serve as the leading communications officer on board, spoke to the Echo about what she will be bringing to the mission.

“We have a vast variety of communications on board, including signalling through morse code. We also have the more up-to-date technology of radios. We can cover all means of communication regardless of who we are talking to and when.”

She elaborated on her role adding: “The training is intense. It’s probably the most textbook-heavy branch we have in the navy. Once we’re out at sea it’s less textbook and more hands-on. It’s a nice role to have. I joined in 2018 when the missions were on standby so it’s great to be on the first one.”

L/S Clodagh Bradshaw at the L.É. William Butler Yeats. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Ms Bradshaw said she immediately adapted to learning morse code during her initial training. “I picked it up very easily. I quite like it even though I know some struggle with it. It’s one of those things that you’re either good at or you’re not. I enjoyed school and learning never really fazed me. For those who aren’t school lovers, it can be harder.”

LT. Aron Nutley, Executive Officer also spoke to the Echo, describing how the crew spend their free time.

“There are recreational rooms on board and television, as well as a basic form of internet,” he said. “There are also two gyms on board so you can do a bit of training during your downtime.”

Lt. Aron Nutley, executive officer.

The mission will be the first of its kind since Operation Sophia in 2018, which aimed to combat and disrupt human trafficking networks in the Mediterranean and reduce loss of life.