Cork Fishermen find what they believe to be failed Virgin rocket ship motor

CORK fishermen believe they have uncovered the motor of a failed rocket ship that was launched earlier this year.

While fishing for monkfish, the group of fishermen from Keelbeg, Union Quay hauled what they now believe is a part of the Virgin rocket ship.

Virgin Orbit, a company created by business tycoon Richard Branson, made their debut launch of the LauncherOne rocket off the coast of Cornwall in January.

The launch was the first of its kind off of UK soil.

However, just two hours after the first rocket launch, it was revealed that the Virgin Orbit ship had suffered an anomaly and had crashed into the sea following an engine failure.

Local photographer, Andrew Harris expressed his surprise when friend and harbour master of Union Quay, Garrett O’Mahony invited him to the harbour to see their newly found rocket.

“I headed down to check it out for myself,” Mr Harris said.

Landed in Keelbeg by local fishermen, part of a rocket motor pulled up from the seabed approximately 200 miles south of Dingle. This would be the exact area that the failed Virgin mission back in January where a rocket was launched from the back of a Jumbo 747 aircraft. The launch failed after problems with the 2nd stage booster rocket with parts falling back into the sea. Credit: Andrew Harris

Speaking to The Echo, he explained: “This was a launch that they did back in January, it launched off the back of a Boeing 747 and in the second stage, broke and fell into the water. If you trace where this happened, it was approximately 200 miles south of Dingle, where the trawler actually found the motor part.”

No people, only satellites, were on board the rocket, which initially appeared to launch from the 747 jet without issue.

The Director of systems engineering and verification for Virgin Orbit earlier confirmed that the rocket’s second stage was coasting through orbit, preparing to ignite its engine for a second burn. But he later revealed that it did not go as intended.

Mr Harris revealed that the part isn’t believed to have been in the water for too long, adding to the assumption that the motor part belongs to the failed Virgin rocket.

The Cork fishermen were fishing off the coast of Kerry when they discovered the engine part.

“Garett, the harbour master, and myself have said that it is too much of a coincidence for it not to be from the rocket. It is not a military rocket motor. It has not been in the water that long; it was found in really deep water, and it is in exactly the spot where the rocket would have fallen in.”

Mr Harris continued: “There can’t be that many rockets that fall out of the sky in that area. The Irish Sea isn’t typically awash with rockets, so we are 99.9% sure it is the Virgin rocket.”

The harbour master in Keelbeg contacted the company, to which Virgin Orbit responded saying that they did not want the failed part back.