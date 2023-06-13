Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 09:15

Man stole BMW from garage and drove to Poland

A Polish man who stole a BMW from a garage in Cork and drove it back to Poland — leaving a debt of over €23,000 — had sentencing adjourned until November for psychological and probation reports to be prepared.

Liam Heylin

Judge Helen Boyle agreed to a defence application by barrister Brian Leahy to extend free legal aid for the preparation of the psychological report.

Judge Boyle adjourned sentencing of Pawl Orlowski until November 6.

Garda Jessica Stafford brought the case against Pawel Orlowski, 33, who has an address at Bantry Rd, Dunmanway, Co Cork. He admitted a charge of inducing Kearys of Togher industrial estate to give him a 172-registered BMW by deception, thereby causing them a loss of over €23,000.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said: 

“This man has never been in trouble in his life in this country. It is not that he did not reside here — he lived here since 2007. Unfortunately, his relationship broke down around this time. That is why he went back to Poland.”

The defendant testified in the course of his bail application that he wanted to pay Kearys what he owed them. He also said it had been his intention to return the car to them, but that the car had been in a crash in Poland and he needed €3,000 to have it repaired.

