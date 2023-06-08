Ireland's first dedicated biofuel terminal launched in Ringaskiddy 

Ireland's first dedicated biofuel terminal, which is expected to cut down on carbon emissions, was launched in Ringaskiddy today.

Operated by Irish subsidiary company Green D Project Limited, the Green Biofuels Ltd (GBF) facility will be used to import, export, store, and distribute its flagship hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel called Gd+.

This is an advanced drop-in diesel replacement with an up-to-90% reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions and significant local air-quality benefits, reducing tailpipe emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil diesel.

Purchased in 2022, GBF has significantly redeveloped the six-acre site, reversing more than 10 years of neglect with an invested capital of approximately €30m.

CEO of Green Biofuels Ltd, Magnus Hammick, told The Echo he is “proud and so happy the project has finally come together as the first renewable hub in the world”.

He said that the geography of the port, as well as its position as the second deepest natural harbour in the world, is what led to the company’s decision to develop the biofuel terminal in Cork.

William Tebbit, Chief Executive Officer at GBF; Magnus Hammick, Chief Executive Officer, Green Biofuels Limited UK; Cllr Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor of Cork; Cllr Audrey Buckley, Deputy Mayor of The County of Cork; Conor Mowlds, Chief Commerical Officer, the Port of Cork Company (PoCC); Peter O'Brien, ROI Manager, GBF Ireland Ltd, pictured today with performers Aoibhin Kenneally (Left), Kevin Curran and Aoibhin Marren (Right), as leading sustainable biofuel supplier GBF officially launched Ireland’s first low-carbon biofuel terminal at Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO.

Speaking at the launch, councillor Audrey Buckley, deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork, said the low-carbon fuel terminal demonstrates ongoing commitments by industry to create a sustainable and thriving economy and strengthens the ability to meet climate targets both in the short and long-term.

The Lord Mayor of Cork city, Cllr Deirdre Forde said: “The significant investment in this cutting-edge biofuel terminal will not only lead to a reduction in carbon emissions but also benefit both the local and national economies through job creation.”

Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork Company, Conor Mowlds, said the launch marks “a significant step towards Ireland’s green energy future”.

GBF will initially use 38m litres of the terminal’s 54m litre capacity, thereby increasing Ireland’s total 2021 recorded HVO biofuel imports by 375% from just 8m litres.

Part of the redevelopment involved repurposing five-cylinder storage tanks, extensive safety updates, engineering and concrete works, and the commissioning of a full-service 24/7 refuelling station.

The company has also agreed with the Port of Cork Company the use of a dedicated jetty with a 259m berth that will be used to pump HVO biofuel directly to and from vessels.