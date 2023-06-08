Man to go on trial charged with murdering 89-year-old patient at Mercy Hospital

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court in the case against a 31-year-old charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that the DPP had given directions in the case against Dylan Magee.

Sgt Lyons said the DPP said the case should proceed by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and also consented to a plea of guilty being entered at district court level for sentencing at the Central Criminal Court, should that arise.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the signed guilty plea did not arise in this case and that a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until July 6 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence. The accused appeared for the brief hearing of Cork District Court on June 8 by video link from prison.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor arrested Dylan Magee of 30 Churchfield Green, Cork, earlier this year following the investigation into the death of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, who died following an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning, January 22. Mr Healy was a patient in the hospital at the time.

Det Garda O’Connor formally cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. He made no reply after caution.

The charge states that on January 22 at room two, St Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, he did murder Matthew Healy, contrary to Common Law.