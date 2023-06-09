'They will always be a part of St Peter’s': Moving graduation ceremony held at Cork school 

Fifty-three students from St Peter’s Community School in Passage West recently held their graduation ceremony in the school.

The day started with a graduation mass and ceremony before the students, along with their families and staff members, enjoyed a post-graduation reception in the school.

St Peter’s Community School principal Tony McSweeney said it was a “fantastic” day.

Leaving Cert students Cian Linehan and Brooke Matthews with principal Tony McSweeney at the Leaving Cert graduation at St Peter's Community School in Passage West. Picture: David Creedon

“We celebrated a wonderful occasion for our graduating class of 2023 who had represented themselves, their families, and the school with great distinction over the last six years.

“It was a fantastic day. They are generally a great group of young men and young women who personify all the positive aspects of what we do and expect of our students in a fantastic school,” he said.

The secondary school principal said there was a lovely atmosphere in the Passage West secondary school for the graduation ceremony.

Sixth year students Vlad Onyshchenko and Lena Frohlich bring the offertory gifts during the mass for the Leaving Cert graduation at St Peter's Community School in Passage West. Picture: David Creedon

“The graduation was co-ordinated by a steering committee from sixth year students, but a lot of work was put into it by Maeve McGovern who is our school chaplain.

“53 students graduated in total. As a school community it was so much more.

“We had over 250 people in the school. All the family members were so proud of the student’s achievements.

“The pride both I and all the staff in the school have in the graduating students is also immeasurable.

“There was a lovely and celebratory atmosphere on the day.

“There were tears shed, but this time they were happy ones. We as a school community are proud of all our graduates.

“It wasn’t a farewell. It was more of a goodbye for now because we look forward to following and supporting all our graduates on their future endeavours and celebrating all their future successes,” he added.

Leaving Cert student Isabella Omoba sings during the mass at the Leaving Cert graduation in St Peter's Community School in Passage West. Picture: David Creedon

“We had a wonderful post-graduation reception in the school,” said Mr McSweeney.

“One of our long serving ancillary staff members Siobhan Miller-Stone worked tirelessly with a group of fifth year students to prepare food and refreshments for all the graduates, their families, and staff. That is very reflective of the school community.

“The PE Hall was transformed for the day into the reception area and our general-purpose area held the reception after the graduation ceremony and mass ceremony.”

Mr McSweeney said this year’s Leaving Certificate class are ‘great’ ambassadors for the school.

Sixth Year students, Baha Al Staif, Ava-Rose Ryan Jennifer Creedon, Year Tutor, Áine Hurley and Seán Long at the Leaving Cert graduation at St Peter's Community School in Passage West. Picture: David Creedon

“While a large portion will elect to go to university, others will pursue alternative pathways such as apprenticeships.

“We are very confident that they will have the knowledge, skills, and attributes to be successes in whatever aspects they choose to pursue afterwards.

“They are great ambassadors for the school. We do look forward to watching them succeed in life.

“While they are gone from school, they will always be a part of St Peter’s.”

A graduation video was also made on the day and a copy has been emailed to every student’s family said the principal.

Marcia D'Alton gives the parents speech during the mass for the Leaving Cert graduation at St Peter's Community School in Passage West. Picture: David Creedon

“We had different aspects to the graduation. We also had a welcome for the students and they got their final roll call by their year head.

“Students also performed music pieces and songs as a group.

“A graduation video was made by Olivia Walsh who is a past pupil and each family was emailed a copy of that video.”

Mr McSweeney said he will miss this year’s Leaving Certificate students.

“For me as a principal in my first year at St Peter’s Community School, it was a great honour to oversee the graduation of these students. I genuinely couldn’t have wished for a better bunch.

“I would have taught and been a year head previously to these students. I will miss them.”