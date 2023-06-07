Pictures: Cork students and teachers happy with the first day of exams

THERE was a positive reaction from Cork teachers and students to the start of the State exams with Leaving Cert students completing English Paper 1 and home economics exams on the first day, while the Junior Cycle students sat English Paper 1.

Leaving Certificate students, Sophie McAlavey, Megan Sheehan, Leah Cronin and Kady Varian. Start of the 2023 Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle, at Mayfield Community School, Mayfield, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The principal of Mayfield Community School Kieran Golden said the students were nervous before commencing the State exams.

“The students were nervous entering the school building, but they were looking forward to getting started. We reassured that the hard work is done and that will stand to them for the duration of the exams,” he said.

“It is great for them to have the first day down,” said Mr Golden. “After the first day is completed, there is a sense of relief. We are very fortunate to have a strong support team in the school to ease the pressure on the students.

"We want to ensure it runs as smoothly as possible for them. The year tutors were present and the school chaplain called in.”

The principal of St Peter’s Community School in Passage West, Tony McSweeney hailed the start of the exams as a ‘milestone’ day for the students.

“It was a milestone day for the students. The mood was generally very positive. The atmosphere wasn’t tense. The students were relaxed and determined to get started. We reminded them that the work is done and to take each exam as it goes.”

Mr McSweeney said his students were happy after completing day one. “Both the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students were very happy generally after the English exam. They felt there was a good variety and good options. It was a very fair opening paper.”

Douglas Community School principal Pat Barry said there were mixed emotions in his school. “The emotions were split two ways. The Leaving Cert students seemed very prepared and very calm.

"There were very few nerves evident there. The Junior Cert students probably because they are a little bit younger however were a bit more nervous.”

Mr Barry stressed the importance for the students to maintain a good ‘balance’ during the exams. “It is important they get into a routine. Getting the balance right is the most important thing. Trying to fit in the bit of wellbeing and exercise every day is important.”

Julie Cronin who teaches English at St Patrick’s College said their students were very happy with English Paper 1. “I think it was a nice paper. All my students seemed really happy. The Junior Cycle exam was much better than last year’s paper. Hopefully, they will still be smiling after sitting Paper 2.”

Maura Cremin who teaches home economics at St Patrick’s College echoed her colleagues sentiments. “Overall both the higher and ordinary level papers covered a wide range of topics. There was plenty of choice. The students were all very happy.”