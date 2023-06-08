People of Cork urged to attend 'Raise the Roof’ rally for housing

Politicians in Cork are reminding people to have their voices heard this weekend at the ‘Raise the Roof’ rally for housing.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire urged the people of Cork to come out in large numbers for the rally on Saturday at Connolly Hall on Lapps Quay.

“We are calling on the people of Cork to come out in big numbers this Saturday for the Raise the Roof March and Rally For Housing, assembling at 12.30pm at Connolly Hall,” he said.

“We need secure, affordable homes for all who live and work in our society.

“We need affordable homes and rents that allow households a decent standard of living, protection from eviction, security for tenants and high quality public housing.

“We need a housing system that works for communities, families and individuals, not investment funds or developers.

“It is crystal clear this government will not solve the housing crisis.

“The failure is astounding. Workers and families are paying a very heavy price to try to secure a roof over their heads.

“The people of Cork and this country deserve a government with the ambition, energy and policies to fix housing.

“Bad policy choices have led us ever deeper into a full-blown emergency. We need a housing system that prioritises public good over private profit.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire called on the government to deliver emergency measures to reduce homelessness and shorten the time spent in emergency accommodation, as well as an end to ‘no fault’ evictions, a freeze on rents and long-term security for renters.

The rally on Saturday is being organised by trade unions, housing campaigners, cost of living campaigners and opposition political parties.

It is hoped it will unite renters, people seeking affordable housing, people on the social housing waiting lists and those directly affected by the lifting of the eviction ban.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said: "There hasn't been a more important protest organised in Cork this year than the Raise the Roof rally this Saturday.

“Government ministers need to see and feel the huge dissatisfaction that's out there when it comes to their performance on the housing issue.

“I appeal to people who feel angry at the housing situation in this city and in the country to join together and to come out in the streets of Cork this weekend."