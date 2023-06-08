Cork County Council signs contracts for two significant projects in Mallow

Work on two significant projects is set to begin in Mallow in the coming months after contracts were signed by Cork County Council.

The projects mark a further step in the ongoing development of the town’s historic landmarks and recreational spaces.

Leading on from works undertaken in recent years with the development of the playground and walled gardens in Mallow Castle grounds, Cork County Council has appointed Cumnor Construction Ltd of Blarney to undertake roof restoration works at Mallow Castle House.

The contract, valued at €1.6m including VAT, will see works commence immediately, with construction due to be complete by late 2024.

The restoration works are being undertaken as part of Cork County Council’s framework plan for an integrated park network, landmark amenity, and tourist destination for Mallow Castle Park, Mallow Town Park, and the Spa House Park.

Cork County Council deputy chief executive James Fogarty said: “The restoration of Mallow Castle House is a testament to the council’s dedication to preserving our historical assets, ensuring their longevity for generations to come.”

The council has also announced that works on a new skate park on Park Rd are set to begin next month.

Following a tender process, Browne Bros Site Services Ltd of Carrigadrohid were awarded the construction contract, having built similar projects throughout the country.

The total cost of the project is €274,979 including VAT, and works are due to be completed by October this year.

Cork County Council was successful in receiving a grant of €150,000 from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Sports Capital and Equipment Program (SCEP) for the construction of the new skate park.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien, the deputy mayor of Cork City, said: “These projects will further enhance Mallow’s potential as a tourism destination and will enhance the quality of life of the local community.”