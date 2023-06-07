Man dies following medical emergency on Cork bound flight

A man has died following a medical emergency on board a flight bound for Cork Airport.

The man took ill during the flight on Tuesday evening and was later pronounced dead.

In a statement, gardaí told The Echo they "received a report of an incident in which a passenger had taken ill on board a flight to Cork Airport yesterday evening".

"A man was later pronounced deceased and the body was removed from the scene. The local coroner was notified."

Cork Airport police, Fire Service personnel, and members of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) attended the scene, a spokesperson for Cork Airport said.

“With respect to the passenger concerned and their family, Cork Airport will not be making any further comment on the matter,” the spokesperson said.