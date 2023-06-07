Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 16:06

Man dies following medical emergency on Cork bound flight

The man took ill during the flight on Tuesday evening and was later pronounced dead.
Man dies following medical emergency on Cork bound flight

Cork Airport Terminal : Pic: Supplied by Cork Airport

Breda Graham

A man has died following a medical emergency on board a flight bound for Cork Airport.

The man took ill during the flight on Tuesday evening and was later pronounced dead.

In a statement, gardaí told The Echo they "received a report of an incident in which a passenger had taken ill on board a flight to Cork Airport yesterday evening".

"A man was later pronounced deceased and the body was removed from the scene. The local coroner was notified."

Cork Airport police, Fire Service personnel, and members of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) attended the scene, a spokesperson for Cork Airport said.

“With respect to the passenger concerned and their family, Cork Airport will not be making any further comment on the matter,” the spokesperson said.

Read More

Lord Mayor opens book of condolences for GAA legend Teddy McCarthy

More in this section

Lord Mayor opens book of condolences for GAA legend Teddy McCarthy Lord Mayor opens book of condolences for GAA legend Teddy McCarthy
Thursday traffic and water disruption for parts of Cork’s southside Thursday traffic and water disruption for parts of Cork’s southside
RNLI bring passengers to safety as yacht sinks off Cork coast RNLI bring passengers to safety as yacht sinks off Cork coast
Cork Airport enjoying bumper season as passenger numbers soar by 28%

Cork Airport enjoying bumper season as passenger numbers soar by 28%

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more