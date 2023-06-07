Lord Mayor opens book of condolences for GAA legend Teddy McCarthy

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde, has opened a book of condolences for legendary Cork hurler and footballer Teddy McCarthy at City Hall.

Mr McCarthy passed away on Tuesday, one month shy of this 58th birthday.

The Lord Mayor said she had been deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of the man known universally in sporting households across Cork city and county as Teddy Mac.

“He was a giant in the rich sporting tradition of our city and county and his legend will live on,” Cllr Forde said.

“On behalf of the citizens of Cork, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family, friends and former team mates on their loss.” Mr McCarthy had four All-Ireland medals, two of them earned in 1990, and he remains the only male GAA player to win All-Irelands in both codes in the same season.

The Sarsfields and Glanmire man was a three-time All-Ireland U21 football medal winner, and he made his Cork senior football debut in 1985, making his senior hurling championship debut in the 1986 All-Ireland hurling final win over Galway.

An All-Ireland senior football medalist in 1989, he also earned a football All-Star Award that year. In 1993, he was part of the Cork side that beat Wexford to win the national hurling league after a second replay.

Mr McCarthy won two Cork SFC medals with East Cork divisional side Imokilly, in 1984 and 1986, and an intermediate title with Glanmire, while he was part of the Sarsfields side that reached the 1989 senior hurling final, losing to Glen Rovers.

Following his retirement in 1996, Mr McCarthy later went on to two stints as Sarsfields manager, as well as leading Bandon to the 2011 county IHC title, losing in the Premier IHC decider the following year.

He also served as Laois senior hurling manager and had involvement with Kilworth and Éire Óg.

His autobiography, Teddy Boy, was published in 2012.

He was vice-chairperson of Sarsfields HC at the time of his death.

Speaking to Denis Hurley in The Echo, Sars chairperson Keith Mulcahy said he would treasure the memories of growing up with Teddy as a hero but also of working alongside him as both put their shoulders to the Riverstown club’s wheel.

“I’m lucky enough in my job that I travel the country,” he says, “and, no matter where you go, people ask where you’re from and the answer is Glanmire, the first thing out of their mouths is Teddy McCarthy. He’s that much of a hero.” He vowed that Sars, Glanmire and the wider Cork GAA family would be on hand to assist the McCarthy family as the final respects are paid to a man whose achievements will live on forever.

“He’ll get the best of send-offs here, I’ll make sure of that,” he said.

“His record will never be equalled and people will talk about him for as long as they talk about GAA.

“Cian, Sinéad and Niall will obviously be devastated because he was a fierce family man, he loved his kids and his grandkids as well.

“It’s very sad news. We’re in shock and we’re devastated but we’ll be here to support the family in whatever way they need,” Mr Mulcahy said.

The book of condolences will be available in City Hall for signing by members of the public from Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm, for a period of two weeks.