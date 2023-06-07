Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 15:30

Douglas Community School honour their students’ achievements

The ceremony is an opportunity for parents/guardians and teachers to honour the Douglas Community School students.
Douglas Community School honour their students’ achievements

Group photo of all the Douglas Community School award recipients at the recent Gradam na Scoile ceremony.

John Bohane

DOUGLAS Community School recently held a successful Gradam na Scoile 2023 in recognition of their students’ academic, sporting, and extracurricular achievements throughout the year.

Gradam na Scoile also celebrates participation and effort.

The ceremony is an opportunity for parents/guardians and teachers to honour the Douglas Community School students.

Four categories of awards were presented. These included class endeavour, sports awards, other extracurricular awards and Gradam an Phríomhoide awards, which were presented by the school principal, Pat Barry. The principal’s award was presented to James O’Connor.

Aileen Goulding, a teacher at the Cork City secondary school, said, “Gradam na Scoile gives us the opportunity to recognise, reward, and celebrate the achievements of our students in Douglas Community School. As teachers, we aim to foster the holistic development of our students. The categories of awards reflect that as we celebrated a plethora of achievements, which ranged from academic excellence to sporting prowess, singing to public speaking, and the running of lucrative fundraising events to improve the lives of others,” she said.

Ms Goulding said all the students who were nominated should be very proud

“They represent what is best about our school and help to make it excellent,” she said. 

“We, as a staff, are very proud of them and all their achievements. 

"They are a credit to themselves, their families, and our school.

“Behind every boy at the awards ceremony was a strong background support team,” she added.

“I would like to acknowledge all the support the pupils get from their family members. The encouragement, unwavering support and the guidance of these fabulous young men has made all the difference.”

Read More

'There are many ways to get to where you want to go': Cork principal urges positivity as Leaving Cert begins

More in this section

Lord Mayor opens book of condolences for GAA legend Teddy McCarthy Lord Mayor opens book of condolences for GAA legend Teddy McCarthy
Thursday traffic and water disruption for parts of Cork’s southside Thursday traffic and water disruption for parts of Cork’s southside
RNLI bring passengers to safety as yacht sinks off Cork coast RNLI bring passengers to safety as yacht sinks off Cork coast
cork education
Cork Airport enjoying bumper season as passenger numbers soar by 28%

Cork Airport enjoying bumper season as passenger numbers soar by 28%

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more