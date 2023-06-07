Douglas Community School honour their students’ achievements

DOUGLAS Community School recently held a successful Gradam na Scoile 2023 in recognition of their students’ academic, sporting, and extracurricular achievements throughout the year.

Gradam na Scoile also celebrates participation and effort.

The ceremony is an opportunity for parents/guardians and teachers to honour the Douglas Community School students.

Four categories of awards were presented. These included class endeavour, sports awards, other extracurricular awards and Gradam an Phríomhoide awards, which were presented by the school principal, Pat Barry. The principal’s award was presented to James O’Connor.

Aileen Goulding, a teacher at the Cork City secondary school, said, “Gradam na Scoile gives us the opportunity to recognise, reward, and celebrate the achievements of our students in Douglas Community School. As teachers, we aim to foster the holistic development of our students. The categories of awards reflect that as we celebrated a plethora of achievements, which ranged from academic excellence to sporting prowess, singing to public speaking, and the running of lucrative fundraising events to improve the lives of others,” she said.

Ms Goulding said all the students who were nominated should be very proud

“They represent what is best about our school and help to make it excellent,” she said.

“We, as a staff, are very proud of them and all their achievements.

"They are a credit to themselves, their families, and our school.

“Behind every boy at the awards ceremony was a strong background support team,” she added.

“I would like to acknowledge all the support the pupils get from their family members. The encouragement, unwavering support and the guidance of these fabulous young men has made all the difference.”