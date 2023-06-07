'I'm the same Dave' - Cork man reflects on Headway support following life-changing accident 

A CORK man who sustained a catastrophic brain injury following a motorbike accident that left him in a wheelchair has opened up about the charity that helped rebuild his life during a very dark period.

Courageous David McCullagh hails from Crosshaven and is a proud service user of Headway in Ballincollig. The community-based rehabilitation facility, which provides support services and information to people affected by varying degrees of brain injuries, has been a haven for David since that life-altering day 17 years ago.

David spoke of how he had been a passenger on a friend’s motorbike when the horror crash occurred.

“I was on my way home from a party,” he explained. “For seven weeks I was in a coma and going nowhere.”

David McCullagh from Crosshaven, who is a client at the Headway day service in Ballincollig.

He revealed the scars left by tubes on his body resulting from his time in hospital. The Headway service user said his sister refused to give up on him, even while he remained on life support.

“My sister said no way,” David said.

“I’m lucky because inside I’m the same person. I’m the same Dave as before.

"I just can’t walk and my memory is seriously affected.”

The Crosshaven native now treasures the long-term memories that weren’t robbed by the life-changing accident.

“The crash affected my short term memory so I can remember my grads,” he told The Echo. “I can remember my niece when she was just minutes old. I’ll never forget becoming an uncle at 10 years old.”

He described how Headway has supported him throughout his rehabilitation. “My mum found out about it. I’ve never known another place like it,” he said. “Everyone here is in the same boat together. We are in that same boat for life.”

The organisation has helped David build on his confidence in various ways.

“I’ve always been confident but Headway have helped me a lot. I’m very happy. If I wasn’t happy, I’d be dead and that’s just how it is.”

The 45-year-old remains grateful that his life was spared.

“You can’t stop an accident. My day was up but God had a plan for me. I haven’t been to mass in 30 years so I can’t say I’m holy. However, I do have faith.”

Looking back, David described how different his life was before the accident.

“I was a very skilled badminton player,” he said. “I also loved playing pool. I was so good at it at the time that I never had to pay for my own drinks.”

Following the accident, David was determined to adapt to life after a brain injury. The Cork man reflected on all he has achieved since setting out on his recovery journey.

“I won’t say I’m proud but I will say I am lucky. Luck comes first.”

He described a regular day in Headway.

“We do so much in here including games, drawing and a lot of mingling. The staff have been brilliant to me. Together, everyone is like a second family.”

To find out more about Headway and its services visit https://headway.ie.