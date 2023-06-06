Man warned that armed response unit were coming to scene said 'bring them along', Cork court hears

A MAN ran across the roofs of several houses to get away from arresting gardaí and when warned that the armed response unit were coming to the scene, he said – “Bring them along”.

Garda Ken O’Brien said Shane Morrissey of 26 Townsend Place, Cork, was extremely difficult to deal with and that when he was told he was being arrested on June 5 at his home he told Garda O’Brien to f*** off.

Garda O’Brien said the 28-year-old climbed out the window of his house, got up on the roof and ran across the roofs of six or seven neighbouring houses.

It took 15 members of An Garda Síochána and the participation of the armed support unit to find him hiding in the overgrown garden of a derelict house after a search that lasted 90 minutes.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the defendant why he ran from gardaí.

He said it was because he and Garda Ken O’Brien “can’t stand each other”.

Judge Kelleher said, “You can’t stand Garda O’Brien?”

Morrissey clarified, “No, he can’t stand me, I can’t stand him.”

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for a week.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that in respect of some of the matters on which warrants were executed – the non-payment of fines – there was a plea of guilty.

Judge Kelleher imposed a five-day prison term in default of payment of the fines.

And he was also remanded in custody in respect of other matters, including a charge of having heroin for sale or supply at Prosperity Square, Barrack Street, on May 5.

As the accused was being escorted into custody he stopped close to where Garda O’Brien was standing in the courtroom and said, “You f***ing smelly, fat tramp.”

The execution of warrants related to Monday morning June 5, when Garda O’Brien went around to the back of the house and saw the accused in the kitchen. He indicated that there were warrants for his arrest.

Garda O’Brien said Morrissey told him to f*** off and went to leave by the front door but another guard was present there so the accused went back into the house.

He climbed up on the roof via a window and was told that the armed support unit would come to the scene. He said Morrissey replied, “Bring them along.”

Morrissey said that some of what Garda O’Brien had said in evidence was ‘lies’.

He said, “He comes in kicking my door every time he comes to my home.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the accused, “Do you disagree with Garda O’Brien’s evidence?”

Morrissey said, “It wasn’t six or seven, it was two houses. It wasn’t 90 minutes. More like 20 – not even – ten.”

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, asked Judge Kelleher to recommend that the accused would get methadone treatment while in custody.