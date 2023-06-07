Cork city secondary students complete CPR Training for School programme

STUDENTS from North Monastery Co-educational Secondary School were recently presented with CPR Training for School certificates.

The vast majority of the student population in the Cork City secondary school completed the Irish Heart Foundation CPR for Schools programme.

Teachers Sharon Collins, Shane Bourke, Saroise Kelleher and Margaret Ann Kehoe received training from the Irish Heart Foundation's' CPR Training for Schools Programme and they in turn trained the whole-school population.

"CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Training is an essential skill that will be part of our well-being programme from this year," Ms Collins said.

"I hope we never have to use it but in the event that we do, I'd like to think that it may be the difference between someone living or dying.

“The Irish Heart Foundation is doing a stellar job in getting all the schools in Ireland involved and making it easy for teachers to teach this essential skill. It is our wish that all the schools in Ireland will get onboard and make it a part of their wellbeing programme,” she added.