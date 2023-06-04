Minister visits city school as it continues on co-educational journey

A Cork city primary school received a visit from the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, recently as it prepares to embark on a new era.

In August 2021, North Monastery Primary School began enrolling both boys and girls in the school's junior section.

Throughout its illustrious history, the North Mon primary school previously only taught boys from second class up to sixth, with previous high-profile students including the likes of Jack Lynch, Rory Gallagher, and Sean Óg Ó hAilpín.

Now, the school is preparing to break that tradition and begin teaching girls in these classes in the coming academic years.

North Monastery deputy principal Colin Daly said Minister Foley’s visit in recent weeks was in connection with their move to co-educational status.

“Changing from an all-boys school to a co-educational primary school has been a significant move from the Department of Education. Minister Foley wanted to come down and acknowledge the change and the hard work that has been going on by our school and all our staff members,” he said.

“She also wanted to use the occasion to celebrate the change with us. She was interacting with the boys and girls. They had a specially made sign for her and they gave her flowers," he added.

"She sang a song with the pupils. She gave off an incredible child-friendly aura. Padraig O’Sullivan TD and Cllr Tony Fitzgerald were also there.

“Minister Foley also met an array of staff. She chatted with our secretary, cleaner and our caretaker. It was a very informal and successful visit," Mr Daly stated further.

"We took the angle that Minister Foley has been meeting with unions and delegates nationwide, so we offered her the chance to go back to her roots as a teacher. She seemed to flourish in the environment. The pupils were over the moon to meet her,” he added.

The deputy principal said their move to a co-educational status has been a ‘great’ success.

“At present we have co-educational classes in both junior and senior infants. Next year now we will have a co-educational class in first class. Our move to co-educational has been a great success.

"We honour and cherish the past that we have had and the fantastic past pupils we have had. We are also looking for the future. We are looking for the next Jack Lynch, Rory Gallagher or the next Norma Foley.”