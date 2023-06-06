Petition calls for Spike Island to be made more accessible

A spokesperson for Spike Island Development Company and board of directors told The Echo previously: “As the tourist season for 2022 was challenging regarding visitor numbers and with increased operating costs felt across the sector, finances are tight and no commitments to any upgrades can be given at this time.
“The current van is used for the transport of goods and staff, and any alteration to such would mean that it would then be unusable for its intended purpose.
“The board of Spike Island Development Company would also like to put on record that since its opening in 2016, Spike Island Development Company has strived to make the site as wheelchair friendly as possible,” they added.
“Spike Island Development Company has added two wheelchair accessible pontoons and added a larger ferry suitable for wheelchair users.
“Ten out of the 12 exhibition spaces on Spike Island are also wheelchair accessible, and there is a paved wheelchair friendly walkway from the pier up to the fortress and around the inner fortress itself.
“Since the installation of the pontoons and walkways in 2019, Spike Island has welcomed many wheelchair users and there have been no recorded complaints regarding accessibility.”