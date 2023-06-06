Petition calls for Spike Island to be made more accessible

MEMBERS of the Cobh Municipal District are to be handed a petition today of 1,000 signatures calling for greater access for disabled people on to and within Spike Island.

The petition is the work of a group calling for Spike Island to become more accessible for wheelchair users, after island management proposed an exhibition on the island honouring the life of a late Cork paralympian.

Kay McShane, a former Irish wheelchair athlete, won a silver medal in the marathon at the 1984 Paralympics and two bronze medals in the marathon and 800m race at the 1988 event. Her record of three consecutive wins in the 1984 to 1986 London Marathon women’s wheelchair race remained undefeated for almost 20 years. Ms McShane was born near Fermoy but grew up on Spike Island with four sisters and a brother. She died on December 20, 2019 at the age of 70.

Kay McShane taking part in a marathon.

To honour her achievements, Spike Island proposed to host an exhibition of her trophies, medals, and photographs. However, after visiting the island in 2021, the McShane family highlighted concerns regarding disabled access to the island and on the island. The exhibition has since been cancelled.

Speaking to The Echo in recent days, the group behind the petition said: “This petition urges Spike Island Development Company (SIDC), a designated activity company wholly owned by Cork County Council, to provide accessible transport on Spike Island. At the present time Spike is not accessible.

“The ramps on the boats and onto the pier are no use when disabled people cannot get to the fort where the exhibitions are held. An accessible bus must be provided. This is about accessible transport.”

The campaign has support from the Irish Wheelchair Association, Paralympics Ireland, Independent the Living Movement, the Unite trade union, and Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan.

A spokesperson for Spike Island Development Company and board of directors told The Echo previously: “As the tourist season for 2022 was challenging regarding visitor numbers and with increased operating costs felt across the sector, finances are tight and no commitments to any upgrades can be given at this time.

“The current van is used for the transport of goods and staff, and any alteration to such would mean that it would then be unusable for its intended purpose.

“The board of Spike Island Development Company would also like to put on record that since its opening in 2016, Spike Island Development Company has strived to make the site as wheelchair friendly as possible,” they added.

“Obviously with the structure being over two centuries old in parts and the entire island listed as a national monument, there are some areas which will remain untouched as we are required to maintain the original structures.

“Spike Island Development Company has added two wheelchair accessible pontoons and added a larger ferry suitable for wheelchair users.

“Ten out of the 12 exhibition spaces on Spike Island are also wheelchair accessible, and there is a paved wheelchair friendly walkway from the pier up to the fortress and around the inner fortress itself.

“Since the installation of the pontoons and walkways in 2019, Spike Island has welcomed many wheelchair users and there have been no recorded complaints regarding accessibility.”