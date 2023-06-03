'An enormous number': Close to 50,000 parking fines issued in Cork city last year 

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that the city council issued 49,956 fixed charge penalty notices for parking in 2022, and 942 for litter.
Speaking to, Independent city councillor and former lord mayor of Cork city Cllr Mick Finn said the number of parking fines seems “enormous to me and suggests there may be issues with the current policy”.
“However, it also reflects the business of a larger city area and the inclusion of new areas with large populations.
“It’s also something of a double-edged sword in that it swells the coffers of the council to fund other things,” he said.
However, Mr Finn admitted he was surprised not to see more litter fines handed out in 2022.
“On the other hand, I would suggest the issuing of almost 950 litter fines is probably on the lower end of the scale, given the size of the city and the amount of littering and dumping that is evident across the city,” he said.