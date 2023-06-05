Cork flights expected to be impacted by strikes

Flights from Cork Airport are at risk of being cancelled as a result of French air traffic control strikes, which are due to get underway at 7pm today.

Ryanair has warned that hundreds of flights are expected to be cancelled across Europe from this evening through to Wednesday morning as a result of the strike action.

In fact, Ryanair’s Cork to Carcassonne flight, due to depart on Tuesday, has already been cancelled as Tuesday is the main day of strike action.

In recent days, Ryanair had called on the European Commission to protect overflights and EU citizens’ freedom of movement during the French strike action.

Michael O'Leary, chief executive of the airline, was in Brussels last week calling on the European Commission to act over the impact of air traffic control (ATC) strikes in France, which continue to affect Irish passengers.

He delivered almost 1.2m petition signatures from Ryanair passengers across Europe to the commission.

The Ryanair petition calls on the EU Commission to “take immediate action and protect European citizens’ freedom of movement and overflights during French ATC strikes”.