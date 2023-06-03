‘The weather makes it’: Jubilant atmosphere in Cork city centre at Ocean to City finishing line

There was a jubilant atmosphere in the city centre this afternoon as spectators lined Lapps Quay to cheer on the hundreds of participants in this year’s Ocean to City event as they crossed the finishing line.

Onlookers turned out in their droves to enjoy the big spectacle with entertainment, music and live commentary in glorious sunny conditions.

🚣 Bravo | Well done to all who took part in @CorkHarbourFest which saw 500 participants take part in Ireland’s largest multi-craft rowing and paddling race #Cork #PureCork #OceantoCity #CorkHarbourFest #Ireland pic.twitter.com/U5URTi0BVK — French Language Swap (@CorkFrench) June 3, 2023

Ocean to City: An Rás Mór is Ireland’s largest rowing and paddling race and the flagship event of Cork Harbour Festival.

Speaking to The Echo at the event, Catherina Lane, maritime events manager in Meitheal Mara, said Ocean to City has once again attracted a significant level of interest.

“We have over 550 participants all finishing here in Lapps Quay in the city centre.

“We’ve 300 volunteers. We had 25 safety boats. There’s lots of colour, lots of fun, lots of people here spectating and enjoying it,” she said.

“It’s wonderful and the weather makes it.”

Post-pandemic, events like Ocean to City are more appreciated than ever before, she said.

“After Covid, it’s lovely to have events where people can get out.

“People are training for this all year long and it’s important to people and it’s community and it’s volunteers and it’s that feel good factor.

“People are so happy to be back at events and taking part and meeting other people and other crews,” she said.

“There’s lots happening in Cork this weekend. It’s great to see such a big crowd around and it’s a great boost for businesses,” she continued.

These sentiments were echoed by Cork Harbour Festival manager, Joya Kuin who said there has been a “great level of interest” in the annual event once again this year.

“I think a lot of people took up outdoor activities during Covid like walking, rowing, paddling, stand-up paddleboarding, so that’s all really great for Ocean to City and Cork Harbour Festival.

“At a national level, Fáilte Ireland are doing a lot of work at the moment in terms of promoting Ireland as an outdoor activity destination.

“Ocean to City is kind of part of that destination branding as such a big, big participative event which is really great.

“We want to have Ocean to City up there as a bucket list item for anybody who does anything on the water,” she continued.

Ocean to City participants get the best tour of Cork Harbour as they pass landmarks which were made to be viewed from the water. #corkharbourfest #oceantocity pic.twitter.com/1ppnS3X6Om — Cork Harbour Festival & Ocean to City (@CorkHarbourFest) June 3, 2023

Running since 2005, Ocean to City embraces everything from traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats to contemporary ocean racing shells, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.

It includes races over four course distances: the 28km Ocean Course, 22km City Course, 13km Monkstown Course and the 4km Youth Course – all finishing to a warm welcome in the city centre.

Participants hailed from all over Cork and other counties to take part, with a significant level of international entrants once again this year.

Cork Harbour Festival is organised by Meitheal Mara, the community boatyard, training centre and charity located in the heart of Cork city.

The festival is funded by Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Fáilte Ireland, and made possible with the help of 50 event partners and many volunteers.

One of those volunteers at Ocean to City today was first-time volunteer, Paula Sheehan.

“It’s a lovely day and the atmosphere is really nice as well and people are happy,” she said.

“There’s a lot of people with their children here as well and they’re actually in the race so it’s lovely to see parents supporting them.” Cork Harbour Festival runs until June 11 and features over 80 events.

For more info see corkharbourfestival.com.