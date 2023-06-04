Covid vaccinations to continue over summer but at reduced rate

The HSE has confirmed that Covid-19 vaccinations will continue to be offered over the summer period but at a reduced operating rate, with many vaccination centres closing and moving to smaller HSE bases across the country.

In a statement issued to The Echo, the HSE said: “The HSE encourages everyone who is eligible to avail of a Covid-19 vaccination and boosters.

“Getting vaccinated will offer you protection from serious illness with Covid-19. The Spring Booster is now available until mid-June and we would encourage all who are eligible to avail of it as soon as possible so they are eligible for the Autumn Covid-19 Booster later in the year.”

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is also reminding everyone aged 70 or older and those aged five years or older who are immunocompromised, to get their vaccine at walk-in clinics across Cork as part of the Covid-19 Spring Booster programme which will end shortly.

North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 A6WX) will run a vaccination clinic for those aged 12 years and over from 8am to 6pm on Thursday, June 8.

On Friday, June 9, there will be a clinic for those aged 12 years and older from 8am to 2pm, a clinic for those aged six months to four years of age from 2.30pm to 4pm, and a clinic for those aged five to 11 years from 4pm to 6pm at the North Main Street Vaccination Centre.

There will be a clinic for those aged 12 years and over at the Mobile Vaccination Unit in Bandon (P72 HF53) from 10am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, June 6.

There will be a clinic for those aged 12 years and over at the Mobile Vaccination Unit in Clonakilty (P85 WN84) from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, June 7.

A clinic for those aged six months to four years will be held at the Dental Building on the grounds of the District Hospital in Skibbereen (P81 HC43) from 9am to 9.30am on Wednesday, June 7 and for those aged 12 years and over from 9.30am to 12pm.

There will be a clinic for those aged over 12 at the Bantry Newtown Vaccination Centre (P75 H304) from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, June 9. There will also be a clinic for those ages five to 11 from 3pm to 4pm on Friday, June 9.