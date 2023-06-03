Over 7,000 enquiries made to Cork’s Sexual Health Centre last year, report shows

Cork's Sexual Health Centre received over 7,000 enquiries by phone, email and drop in last year, in what was described as a “year of transformation” for the organisation.

The information was contained within the Sexual Health Centre’s 2022 Annual Report, published in recent days.

The centre received 7,133 enquiries in 2022, while its website had over 47,000 visits throughout the year.

These enquiries translated to the distribution of 59,267 condoms - of which 19,248 were posted to clients via the centre’s free condom postal service.

Ciarán Lynch, chairperson of the Sexual Health Centre, at the launch of the Sexual Health Centre's 2022 Annual Report, at City Hall. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Sexual Health Centre (SHC) described 2022 as a “year of transformation” with several new initiatives rolled out.

An online booking service for rapid HIV testing was launched, a TikTok account was introduced, and free menstrual health products were delivered to key populations making sexual health accessible to all.

The centre said information, education and health promotion outreach remain “integral to the work of the centre”.

Focusing on youth, marginalised and LGBTI+ groups, 4,673 health promotion contacts occurred last year.

This work is delivered through workshops, information stands and talks, allowing people to ask questions, and access support and testing in relation to their sexual health in familiar settings.

Reducing barriers to access, the DASH (Drugs Alcohol and Sexual Health) mobile unit was involved in in the Cork Ukrainian response in partnership with social inclusion and the HSE.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, at the launch of the Sexual Health Centre's 2022 Annual Report, at City Hall. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

This initiative provided over 1,000 period products along with information, testing and support.

Ciarán Lynch, chairperson of the Sexual Health Centre, noted the increase in post termination counselling appointments – including partner attendance.

He highlighted that clients reach out to the centre for a variety of reasons including LGBTI+ advice, pregnancy support, HIV support, problematic sexualised behaviour therapy, health promotion workshops and condom provision.

Speaking about the annual report, SHC executive director, Dr Martin Davoren said the report “reflects the hard work and dedication” of the team.

“We were able to provide a high level of service, and even introduce new initiatives such as the online booking service.

“We are grateful to the Cork community for their continued support and trust in our services and are committed to keeping sexual health on the agenda,” he continued.

The Sexual Health Centre has been responding to the Cork community for over 30 years, providing non-judgmental, confidential, and professional sexual health services to people of all ages, genders, and sexual orientations.

For more information on its services, visit www.sexualhealthcentre.com.