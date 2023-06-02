Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 09:30

Government to tender for floating accommodation with Cork Harbour among possible options

“The department has received a number of offers of ‘floating accommodation’ in recent times,” said a Government spokesperson.
Government to tender for floating accommodation with Cork Harbour among possible options

Last month, it was reported that the Port of Cork had been in negotiations with the Government to host people seeking protection in ‘floatels’ to address the accommodation shortage.

Eoin Kelleher

International protection applicants may soon be housed in floating hotels in Cork Harbour, as the Government is expected to tender for ‘floating accommodation’ in the near future.

A Gaelscoil building in Ballincollig, a former convent on Cork’s northside, and a mansion in Montenotte are some of the buildings under consideration to house international protection applicants, including Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth has confirmed an application has been received from an accommodation provider in relation to the Gaelscoil building in the Coolroe area of Ballincollig.

It also confirmed an application has been received from an accommodation provider at Hyde Park House.

A spokesperson for the department said they could give no further comment at this time as negotiations are ongoing. They also confirmed an offer of accommodation for beneficiaries of temporary protection is progressing for North Presentation Convent on Gerald Griffin St.

Last month, it was reported that the Port of Cork had been in negotiations with the Government to host people seeking protection in ‘floatels’ to address the accommodation shortage.

“The department has received a number of offers of ‘floating accommodation’ in recent times,” said the spokesperson. 

“Following detailed investigation and analysis of its use, and in consultation with various stakeholders including the Maritime Unit, Department of Transport, the department is expected to publish a request for tender for same shortly on eTenders seeking floating accommodation, for international protection applicants.

“There are currently no timelines on any potential publication which is subject to first finalising berths.”

Read More

Dozens of modular homes built to house Ukrainian families are completed in Cork

More in this section

HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork
'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city 'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city
Republic of Ireland v Wales - Amateur International Cork City FC issues two lifetime bans for abuse toward Shamrock Rovers manager
asylum seekerscork harbourport of cork
Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more