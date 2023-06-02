Government to tender for floating accommodation with Cork Harbour among possible options

International protection applicants may soon be housed in floating hotels in Cork Harbour, as the Government is expected to tender for ‘floating accommodation’ in the near future.

A Gaelscoil building in Ballincollig, a former convent on Cork’s northside, and a mansion in Montenotte are some of the buildings under consideration to house international protection applicants, including Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth has confirmed an application has been received from an accommodation provider in relation to the Gaelscoil building in the Coolroe area of Ballincollig.

It also confirmed an application has been received from an accommodation provider at Hyde Park House.

A spokesperson for the department said they could give no further comment at this time as negotiations are ongoing. They also confirmed an offer of accommodation for beneficiaries of temporary protection is progressing for North Presentation Convent on Gerald Griffin St.

Last month, it was reported that the Port of Cork had been in negotiations with the Government to host people seeking protection in ‘floatels’ to address the accommodation shortage.

“The department has received a number of offers of ‘floating accommodation’ in recent times,” said the spokesperson.

“Following detailed investigation and analysis of its use, and in consultation with various stakeholders including the Maritime Unit, Department of Transport, the department is expected to publish a request for tender for same shortly on eTenders seeking floating accommodation, for international protection applicants.

“There are currently no timelines on any potential publication which is subject to first finalising berths.”