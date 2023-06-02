Dozens of modular homes built to house Ukrainian families are completed in Cork

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed that 64 modular homes built to house Ukrainian families in Mahon have been completed.

Residents are expected to be able to move in from mid-June onwards, the OPW confirmed.

“This is subject to any technical issues arising during construction. The remaining sites are at various stages of completion over the coming months,” a spokesperson told The Echo.

Work is underway at six other sites, including Thurles, Cavan town, Claremorris in Mayo , Doorly Park in Sligo, Rathdowney in Laois, and Clonminch in Offaly, under the government’s Rapid Build Programme and further sites are being assessed around the country.

The government rolled out the rapid build housing programme to provide accommodation for families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The programme aims to provide short-term accommodation to 2,000 Ukrainians at several sites across Ireland.

Each site will have roads, footpaths, street lighting, and community facilities, including a play area and green spaces, fully in line with local authority planning guidance.

The rapid-build homes will be energy efficient and durable and the sites will be developed in a way that enhances the local area, with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) providing for the management and maintenance of the homes and sites.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The department and its implementing partners are in the process of compiling a detailed update on all of the specifics related to the Mahon site and additional locations which will be shared in coming weeks.”