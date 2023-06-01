'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city

A young woman who got another suspended jail term for shoplifting thanked the judge and said, “I won’t come back – I promise – thank you so much.”

Sachira Rostas who lives at an apartment at Charlemont Terrace, Cork, stole €145 worth of men’s underwear.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had six previous theft convictions.

However, solicitor, Dennis Healy, said the last theft offence was recorded more than two years ago and it related to an offence that went back much further, to 2018.

On that occasion she got a five-month suspended sentence.

Judge Colm Roberts said, “That suspended sentence seems to have had a controlling or salutary effect on her.”

The judge imposed a sentence of six months, suspended for a period of six years.

The latest theft occurred last month - on May 15.

Gardaí received a report from Fat Face on Prince’s Street where two women wearing black clothing and scarves over their faces were involved in a theft.

Both were pushing buggies at 11.30 a.m. that morning.

Sachira Rostas had over five packets of men’s underwear to the value of €145, which she had stolen from the Fat Face store.

Dennis Healy, solicitor, said the defendant did not go out that morning intending to steal. He said the 27-year-old mother of three was with another person who encouraged her to commit the offence.

Mr Healy accepted that this did not excuse her behaviour and that she was putting her hands up.

“She is struggling away on her own with three children,” Mr Healy said.