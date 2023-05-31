Way cleared for ambitious redevelopment of Cork city’s South Docks after appeals are withdrawn

The way has now been cleared for the ambitious redevelopment of Cork city’s South Docks after appeals against two planning applications have been withdrawn.

In December 2021, O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), through Leeside Quays Ltd, lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use development comprising four new buildings and the conversion of the long-idle Odlums building as well as a separate planning application with the council seeking 10-year planning permission for a proposed rehabilitation hospital, all within the city’s South Docklands.

Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission for both developments, but appeals were subsequently lodged with An Bord Pleanála (ABP).

A spokesperson for OCP told The Echo today that the appeals have been withdrawn, clearing the way for the redevelopment to begin.

“The site works will commence in Q4 on Kennedy Quay.

“All things going well it’s hoped that construction will begin in the middle of 2024.

“It is likely that the development will commence with apartment construction,” the spokesperson said.

“OCP is delighted that the way is now clear for the roll-out of this very significant project for the Docklands and for the city.”

First-party appeals had been lodged by Leeside Quays Limited against conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of both developments.

Both conditions relate to the maximum parking permitted by the council.

However, this appeal by Leeside Quays Limited has been withdrawn to allow the developments to proceed.

Third-party appeals had also been lodged with ABP in respect of both developments.

These appeals were lodged by Southern Milling Limited but have now also been withdrawn.

Developments

The planning application lodged in December 2021 for the mixed-use development sought permission to demolish the R&H Hall silos and to construct four buildings in which office space, cafés, convenience retail and 80 apartments would be developed in blocks ranging from nine to 12 storeys over a double basement.

The applicants also sought permission for a range of conservation works including part demolition, alterations, extension and change of use of the Odlums building to provide the likes of office space, food and beverage space, a cinema including a bar/dining area and 84 apartments.

The creation of amenity areas for residents and visitors and a public realm plan also formed part of the application.

Cork City Council sought further information before deciding on the application which resulted in some changes.

One request was that the developers would consider retaining a portion of the R&H Hall silos.

Responding, OCP said that a review concluded that there would be “significant financial and safety implications” associated with retaining a portion of R&H Hall “if its retention is possible at all”.

However, architects Henry J Lyons on behalf of the applicants, have said that the existing building offers “a number of cues from which a sensitive response can be formed that pays tribute to the industrial and maritime heritage of the area”.

Meanwhile, the proposed rehabilitation hospital is set to be operated by ORPEA Group, a French multinational healthcare company.

Speaking about further ambitions, the spokesperson for OCP said the company intends to lodge a further application for more residential development elsewhere in the South Docks.

“Within the next few weeks, O’Callaghan Properties are submitting a separate planning application for 1,325 apartments on the Goulding site [near Kennedy Quay],” they said.

“That planning permission is dependent on Gouldings getting planning permission to move that operation to the former IFI [Irish Fertiliser Industries] site in Marino Point. That is under appeal at the moment.”